Primis Financial Corp. Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MCLEAN, Va., July 8, 2021

MCLEAN, Va., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST) (the "Company") today announced that it will release second quarter 2021 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Following the release, the Company will host a conference call and audio webcast for analysts and investors at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, July 30, 2021.

SB_0111_Primis_Financial_Corporation_Logo.jpg

The webcast of the earnings call can be found at the following address: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2742/41861

To participate in the call, please use one of the following telephone numbers and request the Primis Financial Corp. earnings call. Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start time.
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (877) 870-4263
Participant International Dial-In Number: (412) 317-0790

A replay of the conference call will be available for 7 days at:
U.S. Toll-Free: (877) 344-7529
International: (412) 317-0088
Replay Access Code: 10157863

About Primis Financial Corp.

As of March 31, 2021, Primis Financial Corp. had $3.33 billion in total assets, $2.39 billion in total loans and $2.69 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through forty-one full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

favicon.png?sn=PH37103&sd=2021-07-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/primis-financial-corp-announces-date-for-second-quarter-2021-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301328328.html

SOURCE Primis Financial Corp.

