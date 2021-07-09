Logo
Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Second Quarter Earnings Call to be Held on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE: CLDT), a lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels and owns 39 hotels, today announced that it will report second quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, before the opening of the market. That same day at 10:00 a.m. ET, Jeffrey H. Fisher, Chatham’s chief executive officer, Dennis M. Craven, executive vice president and chief operating officer, and Jeremy Wegner, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference call to review second quarter 2021 financial results.

Shareholders and other interested parties may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call on the Internet by logging onto Chatham’s Web site, http%3A%2F%2Fchathamlodgingtrust.com%2F, or www.streetevents.com, or may participate in the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-0789 and referencing Chatham Lodging Trust. A recording of the call will be available by telephone until 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, by dialing 1-844-512-2921, reference number 13721388. A replay of the conference call will be posted on Chatham’s website.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels with 5,900 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia. Additional information about Chatham may be found at chathamlodgingtrust.com.

Included in this press release are certain “non-GAAP financial measures,” within the meaning of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules and regulations, that are different from measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles). The company considers the following non-GAAP financial measures useful to investors as key supplemental measures of its operating performance: (1) FFO, (2) Adjusted FFO, (3) EBITDA, and (4) Adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures could be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, net income or loss, cash flows from operations or any other measures of the company’s operating performance prescribed by GAAP.

