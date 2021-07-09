Impact Fusion International Inc. Announces Intention to Comply with new OTC Market Requirements

NAPOLEONVILLE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / (OTC PINK:IFUS) Impact Fusion International Inc. announced today that it has taken the initial steps to comply with the new OTC Markets Requirements by commencing the preparation for eventual filing, current information as required by OTC Markets guidelines. No assurances can be provided that the filings will be completed or, when completed will be done timely to meet the OTC Markets Requirements, particularly in light of a 6 to 8 week period that the OTC Markets has indicated will be required to review the sufficiency of the filings.

The Company management has noticed a renewed interest in the trading of its stock and has no information as to the reason for such activity.

The Company is pleased to announce that it has established a Twitter account @impactfusion.intl. Shareholders can follow us on Twitter to get updates as they are made available.

About Impact Fusion International Inc:

Impact Fusion International, Inc. is in the business of marketing products in the 'Health and Wellness' sector of all international markets. It is the company's mission to invent, develop and market these proprietary products worldwide for the health and well being of humans and animals.

The information contained in this release includes some statement that are not purely historical and that are "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our and their management's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including our financial condition, results of operations. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipates," "believes," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "might," "plans," "possible," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "should," "would" and similar expressions, or the negatives of such terms, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and the potential effects on the parties and the corporate and administrative transactions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

