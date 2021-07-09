Logo
Athene Holding Ltd. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 5, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 9, 2021

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH), a leading financial services company specializing in retirement services, announced it will release financial results for the second quarter 2021 on Thursday, August 5, 2021, before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The news release, financial supplement, and earnings presentation will be available on the ir.athene.com website. Management will host a conference call to review Athene's financial results on the same day, August 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Preferred_Athene_Holding_2700px72_Logo.jpg

Conference Call Details

  • Live conference call: Toll-free at (866) 901-0811 (domestic) or (346) 354-0810 (international)
  • Conference call replay available through August 20, 2021 at (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international)
  • Conference ID number: 4460696
  • Live and archived webcast available at ir.athene.com

About Athene
Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH), through its subsidiaries ("Athene"), is a leading financial services company with total assets of $205.7 billion as of March 31, 2021 and operations in the United States, Bermuda, and Canada. Athene specializes in helping its customers achieve financial security and is a solutions provider to institutions. Founded in 2009, Athene is Driven to Do More for our policyholders, business partners, shareholders, and the communities in which we work and live. For more information, please visit www.athene.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Noah Gunn
+1 441 279 8534
+1 646 768 7309
[email protected]

Media Contact
Amanda Carstens Steward
+1 441 279 8525
+1 515 344 6060
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CG37209&sd=2021-07-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/athene-holding-ltd-to-announce-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-and-host-conference-call-on-august-5-2021-301328894.html

SOURCE Athene Holding Ltd.

