Argonaut Gold Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Argonaut Gold (OTCPK:ARNGF, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $2.43 per share and the market cap of $747.1 million, Argonaut Gold stock shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Argonaut Gold is shown in the chart below.

Because Argonaut Gold is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 14.9% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 17.02% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Argonaut Gold has a cash-to-debt ratio of 2.90, which is in the middle range of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. The overall financial strength of Argonaut Gold is 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Argonaut Gold is fair. This is the debt and cash of Argonaut Gold over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Argonaut Gold has been profitable 6 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $358.4 million and earnings of $0.18 a share. Its operating margin is 23.10%, which ranks better than 77% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. Overall, the profitability of Argonaut Gold is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Argonaut Gold over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Argonaut Gold is 14.9%, which ranks better than 81% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 15.4%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Metals & Mining industry.

Another way to evaluate a company’s profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Argonaut Gold’s ROIC was 8.42, while its WACC came in at 8.23. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Argonaut Gold is shown below:

In summary, the stock of Argonaut Gold (OTCPK:ARNGF, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. To learn more about Argonaut Gold stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.