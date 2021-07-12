Clovis Oncology Appoints Dr. Ronit Simantov to its Board of Directors

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) announced today the appointment of Dr. Ronit Simantov to its Board of Directors, effective today.

“I am very pleased to welcome Dr. Ronit Simantov to the Clovis Oncology Board of Directors, as she brings a wealth of expertise in oncology research and drug development to the role,” said Patrick J. Mahaffy, President and CEO of Clovis Oncology. “Dr. Simantov’s extensive background and experience will support Clovis’ key strategic priorities as we continue to advance both Rubraca’s pipeline into a potentially broader label and the Company’s early-stage pipeline of targeted radiotherapy candidates, including FAP-2286, into clinical development.”

Dr. Simantov has served as chief medical officer of Gamida Cell Ltd. since July 2017. Prior to joining Gamida Cell, Dr. Simantov served as vice president, Oncology Global Medical Affairs at Pfizer Inc., where she was responsible for multiple oncology programs in various roles from 2011 to June 2017. Prior to Pfizer, Dr. Simantov served as vice president of clinical research at OSI Pharmaceuticals, as chief medical officer at CuraGen Corporation (acquired by Celldex) where she led development of small molecules and antibody-drug conjugates, and at Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, where she led the phase 3 study of Nexavar® (sorafenib) resulting in the first approval of a tyrosine kinase inhibitor in renal cell carcinoma. Prior to joining industry, Dr. Simantov spent seven years on the academic faculty at Weill Medical College of Cornell University, where she directed the fellowship program and conducted angiogenesis and vascular biology research. She has authored over 40 peer-reviewed manuscripts. Dr. Simantov holds an M.D. from New York University School of Medicine and a B.A. from Johns Hopkins University. She completed a residency in internal medicine at New York Hospital Cornell Medical Center, and a fellowship in hematology and oncology at Weill Cornell Medicine. We believe that Dr. Simantov possesses specific attributes that qualify her to serve on our board of directors, including her clinical development and research background in the field of oncology, as well as her expertise reflected in her academic experience and scientific and medical journal publications.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative anti-cancer agents in the U.S., Europe and additional international markets. Clovis Oncology targets development programs at specific subsets of cancer populations, and simultaneously develops, with partners, for those indications that require them, diagnostic tools intended to direct a compound in development to the population that is most likely to benefit from its use. Clovis Oncology is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, with additional office locations in the US and Europe. Please visit www.clovisoncology.com for more information.

