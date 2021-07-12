Butterfield to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 26, 2021 and Host Earnings Conference Call on July 27, 2021

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (“Butterfield”) (NYSE: NTB | BSX: NTB.BH) will release second quarter 2021 financial results following the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, July 26, 2021.

Earnings conference call: Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in information: +1 (844) 855 9501 (toll-free US) or +1 (412) 858 4603 (international)

Live audio webcast: A live audio webcast of the call can be accessed via Butterfield’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.butterfieldgroup.com%2Finvestor-relations%2Fevents-presentations

Replay: An audio replay of the call will be available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.butterfieldgroup.com%2Finvestor-relations%2Fevents-presentations for 12 months beginning July 27, 2021.

About Butterfield:

Butterfield is a full-service bank and wealth manager headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, providing services to clients from Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey and Jersey, where our principal banking operations are located, and The Bahamas, Switzerland, Singapore and the United Kingdom, where we offer specialized financial services. Banking services comprise deposit, cash management and lending solutions for individual, business and institutional clients. Wealth management services are composed of trust, private banking, asset management and custody. In Bermuda, the Cayman Islands and Guernsey, we offer both banking and wealth management. In The Bahamas, Singapore and Switzerland, we offer select wealth management services. In the UK, we offer residential property lending. In Jersey, we offer select banking and wealth management services. Butterfield is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: NTB) and the Bermuda Stock Exchange (symbol: NTB.BH). Further details on the Butterfield Group can be obtained from our website at: www.butterfieldgroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005764/en/