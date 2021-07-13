Slice Partners with Adyen to Enhance POS Payment Solutions

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adyen (AMS:ADYEN), the global payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, and Slice, the innovative tech platform powering America's independent pizzerias, have partnered to enhance Slice's payment processing experience. By leveraging Adyen for Platforms, Slice will scale an industry leading end-customer payment experience across its thousands of pizzeria clients.

Adyen for Platforms enables platforms like Slice to provide turnkey access to payment capabilities for their clients, including terminal devices for in-restaurant interactions, all with one solution. This powers better paying experiences and will enable Slice to offer their pizzerias an optimized solution with payments out of the box. This partnership will allow Slice to expand its service offering by bringing the latest payment technology to small business owners which will remove operational complexity and drive digital transformation for its network of 16,000+ independently owned pizzerias and beyond.

"Adyen's best-in-class technology and extensive experience in powering payments for small businesses made them the ideal partner for Slice," said Jason Ordway, Chief Technology Officer at Slice. "As we continue to transform independent pizzerias with specialized tools, Adyen has enabled us to develop a solution that seamlessly complements our existing products and optimizes the payments process for our partners."

"We are seeing massive growth with Adyen for Platforms as platforms see the power of integrating payments capabilities into their offering. As platforms and marketplaces grow into new regions and expand across channels both digital and in-person, Adyen for Platforms is ready to facilitate this growth," said Brian Dammeir, President, Adyen North America. "By enhancing Slice's payment offering they will be able to create better experiences for both the end-customers and the pizzerias. The power of platforms like Slice is that even a small family-owned pizzeria can now embrace Unified Commerce, and I'm excited for Adyen for Platforms to power such a solution."

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store channels. With offices across the world, Adyen serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Casper, Bonobos and L'Oréal. The cooperation with Slice as described in this merchant update underlines Adyen's continuous growth with current and new merchants over the years.

About Slice

A 2021 winner of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies Award, Slice empowers over 16,000 independent pizzerias with the modern tools that have allowed major pizza chains to dominate until now. By uniting these small businesses with specialized technology, marketing, data insights, and shared services, all at industry-low flat-rate pricing, Slice enables them to serve their digitally-minded customers and move away from 3rd party apps. Serial tech entrepreneur Ilir Sela started Slice to modernize and support his family's New York City pizzerias. Today, the company partners with restaurants in 3,000 cities and all 50 states, forming the nation's largest pizza network — more than double the U.S. footprint of Domino's. For more information, visit slicelife.com.

