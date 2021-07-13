Kura Sushi USA Appoints Sean Allameh as Chief Operating Officer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Kura Sushi USA Appoints Sean Allameh as Chief Operating Officer

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

IRVINE, Calif., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (“Kura Sushi” or the “Company”), ( KRUS), a technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept, today announced that Sean Allameh has been named the Company’s Chief Operating Officer, effective July 26, 2021.

“We are thrilled to add another seasoned expert to our leadership team to help us capitalize on the pent-up demand for our full Kura Experience as we exit the pandemic,” said Hajime Uba, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kura Sushi. “Sean comes to us with over 25 years of experience and a broad array of skills, including operations, marketing, training and new store openings. With his track record and expertise in growing emerging brands, I am confident that Sean will make immediate contributions as we continue our growth momentum in fiscal 2022.”

Most recently, Mr. Allameh served as Chief Operating Officer of Luna Grill from 2015, a California-based fast casual concept, where he helped grow the brand from 16 to 49 locations. Prior to his tenure at Luna Grill, Mr. Allameh was the Director of Operations at Umami Burger from 2013 to 2015. During his tenure there, he not only revamped the company’s procedures and guidelines including a reorganization of the new unit opening team within the training department, but also successfully opened 13 locations within two years in new markets. Before joining Umami, Mr. Allameh was a Senior Director of Operations at Arby’s, where he led 38 company-owned Arby’s locations and worked closely with senior leadership on testing and product rollout. Previously, he was the Director of Operations and Franchise at Fili Enterprises, Inc, the owner of Daphne’s Greek Café restaurant brand. Mr. Allameh began his professional career as a General Manager and then District Manager at Sbarro, Inc.

About Kura Sushi USA, Inc.
Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept with 32 locations in nine states and Washington DC. The Company offers guests a distinctive dining experience built on authentic Japanese cuisine and an engaging revolving sushi service model. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. was established in 2008 as a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc., a Japan-based revolving sushi chain with over 480 restaurants and 35 years of brand history. For more information, please visit www.kurasushi.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Fitzhugh Taylor
(657) 333-4010
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI3OTc3OSM0Mjk1NDIzIzIxODQ1OTc=
af768314-649c-45d7-92b6-61339be0748f
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment