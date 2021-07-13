Logo
Bank of America Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock:

Series of Preferred Stock

Dividend per Share
or Depositary Share1

Record Date

Payment Date

Floating Rate Non-
Cumulative, Series E

$0.25556

July 30

August 16

Floating Rate Non-
Cumulative, Series F

$1,022.22222

August 31

September 15

Adjustable Rate Non-
Cumulative, Series G

$1,022.22222

August 31

September 15

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-
Cumulative Preferred Stock,
Series X

$31.25

August 15

September 7

Floating Rate Non-
Cumulative Preferred Stock,
Series 1

$0.1875

August 15

August 31

Floating Rate Non-
Cumulative Preferred Stock,
Series 2

$0.19167

August 15

August 31

Floating Rate Non-
Cumulative Preferred Stock,
Series 4

$0.25556

August 15

August 31

Floating Rate Non-
Cumulative Preferred Stock,
Series 5

$0.25556

August 1

August 23

Cumulative Preferred Stock,
Series AA

$30.50

September 1

September 17

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-
Cumulative Preferred Stock,
Series DD

$31.50

August 15

September 10

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-
Cumulative Preferred Stock,
Series FF

$29.375

September 1

September 15

6.000% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series GG

$0.375

August 1

August 16

5.375% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series KK

$0.3359375

September 1

September 27

5.000% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series LL

$0.3125

September 1

September 17

1 Each series of preferred stock, other than Series F and Series G, is represented by depositary shares. Dividend payments are made on a quarterly basis for each series of preferred stock, other than Series X, Series AA, Series DD, and Series FF, for which dividends are paid on a semi-annual basis.

Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world’s leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,300 retail financial centers, including approximately 2,700 lending centers, 2,600 financial centers with a Consumer Investment Financial Solutions Advisor and approximately 2,400 business centers; approximately 17,000 ATMs; and award-winning digital banking with approximately 40 million active users, including approximately 31 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry leading support to approximately 3 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank+of+America+newsroom and register+for+news+email+alerts.

www.bankofamerica.com

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210713006107r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713006107/en/

