Bank of America Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock:

Series of Preferred Stock Dividend per Share

or Depositary Share1 Record Date Payment Date Floating Rate Non-

Cumulative, Series E $0.25556 July 30 August 16 Floating Rate Non-

Cumulative, Series F $1,022.22222 August 31 September 15 Adjustable Rate Non-

Cumulative, Series G $1,022.22222 August 31 September 15 Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-

Cumulative Preferred Stock,

Series X $31.25 August 15 September 7 Floating Rate Non-

Cumulative Preferred Stock,

Series 1 $0.1875 August 15 August 31 Floating Rate Non-

Cumulative Preferred Stock,

Series 2 $0.19167 August 15 August 31 Floating Rate Non-

Cumulative Preferred Stock,

Series 4 $0.25556 August 15 August 31 Floating Rate Non-

Cumulative Preferred Stock,

Series 5 $0.25556 August 1 August 23 Cumulative Preferred Stock,

Series AA $30.50 September 1 September 17 Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-

Cumulative Preferred Stock,

Series DD $31.50 August 15 September 10 Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-

Cumulative Preferred Stock,

Series FF $29.375 September 1 September 15 6.000% Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series GG $0.375 August 1 August 16 5.375% Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series KK $0.3359375 September 1 September 27 5.000% Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series LL $0.3125 September 1 September 17

1 Each series of preferred stock, other than Series F and Series G, is represented by depositary shares. Dividend payments are made on a quarterly basis for each series of preferred stock, other than Series X, Series AA, Series DD, and Series FF, for which dividends are paid on a semi-annual basis.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world’s leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,300 retail financial centers, including approximately 2,700 lending centers, 2,600 financial centers with a Consumer Investment Financial Solutions Advisor and approximately 2,400 business centers; approximately 17,000 ATMs; and award-winning digital banking with approximately 40 million active users, including approximately 31 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry leading support to approximately 3 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank+of+America+newsroom and register+for+news+email+alerts.

www.bankofamerica.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713006107/en/

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership