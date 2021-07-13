Logo
Healthpeak Properties Publishes Its 10th Annual ESG Report

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DENVER, July 13, 2021

DENVER, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) announced today that it has published its 10th annual ESG Report. As the first U.S. healthcare REIT to publish an ESG report, Healthpeak has been committed to corporate responsibility and transparent reporting for over a decade. This 10th annual ESG Report covers Healthpeak's leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and 2020 performance. It was prepared in accordance with disclosure standards established by the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Global Reporting Initiatives (GRI).

"Healthpeak has been committed to advancing ESG initiatives for over a decade, undertaking opportunities that seek to increase long-term stockholder value, reduce our carbon footprint, and positively impact our employees, tenants and communities," said Tom Herzog, Healthpeak's Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud to present our 10th annual ESG Report, which highlights our achievements and industry leadership."

Healthpeak's 2020 ESG achievements include:

  • Reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 6.5% and energy consumption by 6.7% across the portfolio properties within our operational control
  • Maintaining a diverse workforce – 47% female and 39% racially and ethnically diverse
  • Received Nareit Leader in the Light Award for the 9th time
  • Received GRESB Green Star Designation for the 9th consecutive year
  • Included in the FTSE4Good Index series for the 9th consecutive year
  • Named to the CDP Leadership Band for the 8th consecutive year
  • Included in the S&P Global North America Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the 8th consecutive year
  • Named to the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook for the 6th consecutive year
  • Named to 3BL's 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for the 3rd consecutive year
  • Named to Newsweek America's Most Responsible Companies for the 2nd consecutive year
  • Included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the 2nd consecutive year
  • Named a Certified Great Place to Work
  • Received the 50/50 Women on Boards Gender-Balanced Board Certification

To learn more about Healthpeak's commitment to responsible business and view our 2020 ESG Report, please visit healthpeak.com/ESG, as well as our ESG Report at esg.healthpeak.com, which provides an interactive website featuring highlights from our most recent report and ESG programs.

The publishing of Healthpeak's 10th annual ESG Report coincides with the successful closing of its first green bond offering of $450 million aggregate principal amount of 1.350% senior unsecured notes due 2027. Healthpeak intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from this green bond offering to its previous acquisition of Cambridge Discovery Park in the West Cambridge submarket of Boston, Massachusetts, a LEED Gold certified Life Science property.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the 1.350% senior unsecured notes due 2027, nor does it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

ABOUT HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and CCRCs. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth. For more information regarding Healthpeak, visit www.healthpeak.com.

CONTACT

Andrew Johns
Vice President – Corporate Finance and Investor Relations
720-428-5400

Healthpeak_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA42083&sd=2021-07-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthpeak-properties-publishes-its-10th-annual-esg-report-301333000.html

SOURCE Healthpeak Properties, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA42083&Transmission_Id=202107131615PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA42083&DateId=20210713
