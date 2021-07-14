Logo
Atotech announces second quarter 2021 earnings release date, conference call and webcast

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

BERLIN, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atotech (: ATC), a leading specialty chemicals technology company and a market leader in advanced electroplating solutions, announced today that it will release second quarter 2021 earnings at 6:00 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Later that morning, Atotech will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss these results.

The conference will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the company’s website at investors.atotech.com. If you would like to ask a question, the dial-in number is: +1 833 714-3263 (United States) or +1 270 823-1866 (international), using conference ID 4774516 . Due to the expected number of callers, please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection.

A replay link of the webcast will be archived on Atotech’s website for 180 days.

About Atotech

Atotech is a leading specialty chemicals technology company and a market leader in advanced electroplating solutions. Atotech delivers chemistry, equipment, software, and services for innovative technology applications through an integrated systems-and-solutions approach. Atotech solutions are used in a wide variety of end-markets, including smartphones and other consumer electronics, communications infrastructure, and computing, as well as in numerous industrial and consumer applications such as automotive, heavy machinery, and household appliances.

Atotech, headquartered in Berlin, Germany, is a team of 4,000 experts in over 40 countries generating annual revenues of $1.2 billion (2020). Atotech has manufacturing operations across Europe, the Americas, and Asia. With its well-established innovative strength and industry-leading global TechCenter network, Atotech delivers pioneering solutions combined with unparalleled on-site support for over 9,000 customers worldwide. For more information about Atotech, please visit us at atotech.com.

Contacts:
Sarah Spray
+1 803 504 4731
[email protected]
Susanne Richter
+49 30 349 85 418
[email protected]
