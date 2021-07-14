Diebold Nixdorf to Conduct 2021 Second Quarter Investor Call on July 29

PR Newswire

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD, Financial) will release 2021 second quarter financial results on Thursday, July 29 before trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange. Gerrard Schmid, president and chief executive officer, and Jeffrey Rutherford, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the results during a conference call and webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Information about Diebold Nixdorf's financial results, including a complete press release, earnings presentation and supplementary financial data will be accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of Diebold Nixdorf's website located at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings on Thursday, July 29. Live access to the conference call, as well as the replay, will also be available on this website. The conference call will last approximately one hour. Participants should plan to dial in 10 minutes prior to the session. Details on the call are as follows:



Dial-in number

Conf. ID

Time/Date Conference Call Toll Free: 844-200-6205

972689

8:30 a.m. ET, July 29, 2021

International: 646-904-5544





















About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visitwww.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

