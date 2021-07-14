A Trio of Stocks Yielding High Returns on Equity

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

A Trio of Stocks Yielding High Returns on Equity

These businesses have been very efficient in generating profits so far

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
Jul 14, 2021

Summary

  • Sony Group Corp, Generac Holdings Inc and Grand Canyon Education Inc are yielding better return on equity (ROE) ratios than most of their peers
  • Wall Street is positive about these stocks
Article's Main Image

When a company's return on equity (ROE) ratio is better than most of its competitors, it may mean one thing: the company has been very efficient in generating profits. Thus, investors could be interested in the following stocks, as they are beating most of their peer group companies in terms of a higher ROE ratio.

Sony Group Corp

The first stock investors could be interested in is Sony Group Corp (

SONY, Financial), a Tokyo, Japan-based global consumer electronics company.

Sony Group Corp has a ROE ratio of 23.96% (versus the industry median of 5.96%), ranking higher than 91.39% of 2,288 companies that are operating in the hardware industry.

The share price was $105.1 in early trading on Wednesday, increasing 36.77% over the past year, for a market capitalization of $130.12 billion and a 52-week range of $72.45 to $118.5.

1415352330039185408.png

The stock has a price-book ratio of 2.58 and a price-earnings ratio of 12.43.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 5 out of 10 for the company's financial strength rating and its profitability rating.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $130.27 per share.

Generac Holdings Inc

The second stock investors could be interested in is Generac Holdings Inc (

GNRC, Financial), a Waukesha, Wisconsin-based manufacturer of power generation equipment and storage systems for residential as well as light commercial and industrial use worldwide.

Generac Holdings Inc has a ROE ratio of 36.34% (versus the industry median of 6.31%), which ranks higher than 97.83% of the 2,532 companies that are operating in the industrial products industry.

The share price has increased by 232.1% over the past year to trade at $444.8 in early trading on Wednesday for a market capitalization of $27.97 billion and a 52-week range of $126.02 to $452.92.

1415352333239439360.png

The stock has a price-book ratio of 18.35 and a price-earnings ratio of 62.23.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 6 out of 10 to the company's financial strength rating and 9 out of 10 to its profitability rating.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $437 per share.

Grand Canyon Education Inc

The third stock investors could be interested in is Grand Canyon Education Inc (

LOPE, Financial), a Phoenix, Arizona-based provider of higher education services in the U.S.

Grand Canyon Education Inc has a ROE ratio of 17.31% (versus the industry median of 5.6%), ranking higher than 85.78% of the 218 companies that are operating in the education industry.

The share price has fallen by nearly 2% over the past year to trade at $91 in early trading on Wednesday, determining a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a 52-week range of $75.64 to $115.96.

1415352336255143936.png

The price-book ratio is 2.66 and the price-earnings ratio is 16.07.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 8 out of 10 to the company's financial strength rating and its profitability rating.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $122 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

Also See:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment