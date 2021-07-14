Logo
Forrester Research To Broadcast Its 2021 Second-Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 14, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester Research, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORR) will broadcast its second-quarter earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

The call will be available at forrester.com. Investors who want to hear the call should log on at least 15 minutes prior to the broadcast. Participants may preregister for the call here.

Instructions are provided to ensure that the necessary audio applications are downloaded and installed. Users can obtain these programs at no charge. For those who cannot access the live broadcast, a replay will be available on Forrester's website.

About Forrester Research

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, marketing, customer experience, product, and sales functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester's proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 675,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; over 52 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

Media Contact:

Shweta Agarwal
Investor Relations
Forrester Research, Inc.
+1 617-613-6350
[email protected]

© 2021, Forrester Research, Inc. All rights reserved. Forrester is a registered trademark of Forrester Research, Inc.

favicon.png?sn=NE43564&sd=2021-07-14 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forrester-research-to-broadcast-its-2021-second-quarter-earnings-conference-call-301333906.html

SOURCE Forrester

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE43564&Transmission_Id=202107141200PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE43564&DateId=20210714
