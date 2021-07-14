Friedenthal Financial Buys SPDR Homebuilders ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund

- New Purchases: XHB, XLF, JETS, BLOK, ANGL, XME, XLK, SCHX, FLOT, SDY, VCIT, SCHB, PHB, PFF, XLP, SCHG, EMB, XLB, XLY,
- Added Positions: KRE, ITOT, SCHZ, VEU, EEMV, IJJ, SCHP, XLI, SJNK, IAGG, EFAV, USMV, IWM, RYT, IEMG, MBB, HYD, SCHA, HYS, IJR, SCHO, AGG, SPTL, SCHH, PCY, BNDX, BND,
- Reduced Positions: TIP,
- Sold Out: INDA, EWY, SOXX, IGV, XBI, ASHR, CWB,
These are the top 5 holdings of Friedenthal Financial
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 112,106 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.21%
- Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 185,359 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.03%
- SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB) - 96,600 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 188,571 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV) - 106,668 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.49%
Friedenthal Financial initiated holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.03 and $79.27, with an estimated average price of $73.73. The stock is now traded at around $71.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.01%. The holding were 96,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Friedenthal Financial initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.419600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.9%. The holding were 188,571 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)
Friedenthal Financial initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.07 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $26.14. The stock is now traded at around $23.159900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.33%. The holding were 252,404 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)
Friedenthal Financial initiated holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.62 and $59.84, with an estimated average price of $49.02. The stock is now traded at around $43.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.06%. The holding were 120,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
Friedenthal Financial initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.49 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $33.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.97%. The holding were 170,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME)
Friedenthal Financial initiated holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.09 and $47.66, with an estimated average price of $43.33. The stock is now traded at around $42.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 128,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
Friedenthal Financial added to a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2043.70%. The purchase prices were between $63.66 and $71.33, with an estimated average price of $68.37. The stock is now traded at around $63.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.35%. The holding were 98,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Friedenthal Financial added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 256.67%. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $63.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 27,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
Friedenthal Financial added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 193.46%. The purchase prices were between $101.93 and $110.12, with an estimated average price of $106.76. The stock is now traded at around $104.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 12,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Friedenthal Financial added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 20.93%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $62.875900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 76,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Friedenthal Financial added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 188.04%. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $102.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 12,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Friedenthal Financial added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.73%. The purchase prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $75.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 37,817 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)
Friedenthal Financial sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The sale prices were between $39.49 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $42.82.Sold Out: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)
Friedenthal Financial sold out a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The sale prices were between $88.18 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $91.96.Sold Out: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
Friedenthal Financial sold out a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The sale prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79.Sold Out: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)
Friedenthal Financial sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $333.59 and $395.13, with an estimated average price of $362.09.Sold Out: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
Friedenthal Financial sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54.Sold Out: Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR)
Friedenthal Financial sold out a holding in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $37.8 and $42.19, with an estimated average price of $39.84.
