Friedenthal Financial Buys SPDR Homebuilders ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Voorhees, NJ, based Investment company Friedenthal Financial (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Homebuilders ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Friedenthal Financial. As of 2021Q2, Friedenthal Financial owns 49 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Friedenthal Financial's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/friedenthal+financial/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Friedenthal Financial
  1. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 112,106 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.21%
  2. Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 185,359 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.03%
  3. SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB) - 96,600 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 188,571 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV) - 106,668 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.49%
New Purchase: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

Friedenthal Financial initiated holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.03 and $79.27, with an estimated average price of $73.73. The stock is now traded at around $71.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.01%. The holding were 96,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Friedenthal Financial initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.419600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.9%. The holding were 188,571 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)

Friedenthal Financial initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.07 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $26.14. The stock is now traded at around $23.159900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.33%. The holding were 252,404 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)

Friedenthal Financial initiated holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.62 and $59.84, with an estimated average price of $49.02. The stock is now traded at around $43.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.06%. The holding were 120,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

Friedenthal Financial initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.49 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $33.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.97%. The holding were 170,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME)

Friedenthal Financial initiated holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.09 and $47.66, with an estimated average price of $43.33. The stock is now traded at around $42.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 128,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Friedenthal Financial added to a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2043.70%. The purchase prices were between $63.66 and $71.33, with an estimated average price of $68.37. The stock is now traded at around $63.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.35%. The holding were 98,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Friedenthal Financial added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 256.67%. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $63.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 27,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Friedenthal Financial added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 193.46%. The purchase prices were between $101.93 and $110.12, with an estimated average price of $106.76. The stock is now traded at around $104.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 12,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Friedenthal Financial added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 20.93%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $62.875900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 76,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Friedenthal Financial added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 188.04%. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $102.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 12,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Friedenthal Financial added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.73%. The purchase prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $75.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 37,817 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

Friedenthal Financial sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The sale prices were between $39.49 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $42.82.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)

Friedenthal Financial sold out a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The sale prices were between $88.18 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $91.96.

Sold Out: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

Friedenthal Financial sold out a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The sale prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79.

Sold Out: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)

Friedenthal Financial sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $333.59 and $395.13, with an estimated average price of $362.09.

Sold Out: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

Friedenthal Financial sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54.

Sold Out: Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR)

Friedenthal Financial sold out a holding in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $37.8 and $42.19, with an estimated average price of $39.84.



Here is the complete portfolio of Friedenthal Financial. Also check out:

1. Friedenthal Financial's Undervalued Stocks
2. Friedenthal Financial's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Friedenthal Financial's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Friedenthal Financial keeps buying
