Cadillac Ventures Inc. Announces Share Consolidation

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cadillac Ventures Inc. Announces Share Consolidation

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Cadillac Ventures Inc. ("Cadillac" or the "Company") (

TSXV:CDC, Financial) announces the consolidation, effective July 15, 2021, of its issued and outstanding common shares at a ratio of three (3) pre-consolidated shares to one (1) post-consolidation share (the "Consolidation"). The purpose of the Consolidation is to facilitate the Company's ability to attract future financings, generate greater investor interest and improve trading liquidity.

Prior to the Consolidation, the Company had 150,960,910 common shares issued and outstanding. Upon completion of the Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 50,320,303 common shares issued and outstanding. All fractional shares are to be rounded down to the nearest whole number of common shares.

Registered shareholders holding share certificates have been mailed a letter of transmittal advising of the Consolidation and instructing them to surrender their share certificates representing pre-consolidation shares for replacement certificates or a direct registration advice representing their post-consolidation shares.

The Company received shareholder approval for the Consolidation at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on November 11, 2020 and board approval on May 20, 2021.

The Consolidation was accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange on July 13, 2021 to be effective as of July 15, 2021.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by words such as the following: "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "assumes", "potential" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements also include reference to events or conditions that will, would, may, could or should occur, including, without limitation, statements and expectations. These forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while based on Cadillac's respective expectations and considered reasonable at the time they were made, are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including those described in Cadillac's respective public disclosure documents on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. As a result, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Unless required by law, Cadillac does not intend to, or assume any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please visit Cadillac's website www.cadillacventures.com, or contact Norman Brewster, President and Chief Executive Officer, at 905-837-2000.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this new release.

SOURCE: Cadillac Ventures Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/655605/Cadillac-Ventures-Inc-Announces-Share-Consolidation

img.ashx?id=655605

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment