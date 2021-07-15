Golub Capital Bdc Inc (GBDC) CEO David Golub Bought $159,500 of Shares

CEO of Golub Capital Bdc Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Golub (insider trades) bought 10,000 shares of GBDC on 07/13/2021 at an average price of $15.95 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $159,500.
For the complete insider trading history of GBDC, click here.
- CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
- Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
- Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
- Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.
Please Login to leave a comment