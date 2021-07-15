Compass Expands To Indiana

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP), a leading real estate technology company, today announced its expansion to Indianapolis. The company welcomes 23 top agents representing more than $160 million in 2020 sales volume. Principal agents joining Compass in Indianapolis include: Carrie Holle of The Carrie Holle Group, Greg Cooper and Lisa Phillips of The Cooper Group, Mike Feldman of Bond Real Estate, Erin Hundley, Ben Jones of The Jones Team, and Stacey Sobczak.

"We're thrilled to launch in Indiana with such a high-esteemed group of Founding Agents," said Rachael Rohn, Compass Regional President. "The market-leading agents joining Compass in Indianapolis are known for their exceptional client service, and we can't wait to supercharge their businesses with Compass' proprietary technology and programming. Our continued growth throughout the Midwest region will provide Compass agents with an expanding referral network."

Compass helps agents grow their businesses, serve more clients, save time, and stand out as valued, trusted and professional advisors in their markets. During the first quarter of 2021 Compass had revenue of $1.1 billion, an 80% increase from Q1 2020. While the U.S. residential real estate market grew transactions by 14% in Q1, Compass grew Total Transactions by 67%.1

Carrie Holle brings her team of seven agents to Compass, representing $65 million in 2020 sales volume. The Carrie Holle Group runs one of the highest-producing teams in the metropolitan-Indianapolis area, specializing in the luxury market for both buyers and sellers.

"I have been watching Compass' growth and evolution, and have been impressed with their innovation and forward-thinking approach," said Carrie Holle, Compass Agent, Indianapolis. "After seeing their agent-centric offering first-hand, I knew they had everything I was searching for in a brokerage: unparalleled technology, beautiful marketing, incredible support and services, and the dream team of innovators and executives. Compass will enable me to grow my luxury business in a way I wouldn't be able to anywhere else."

Other agents joining Compass in Indianapolis released the following statements:

"We came to Compass to join the most elite group of brokers in the country. They have technology that's unparalleled, support of their clients that is unmatched and innovation that leads the industry. Compass is the real estate brokerage of the future." — Greg Cooper , Compass Agent, Indianapolis

, Compass Agent, "Compass was the missing puzzle piece that will help take my business to the next level. Every brokerage says they have great support, branding and marketing but none of them aligned with the sophisticated and luxurious image that I was striving for. I'm thrilled and honored to be partnered with a company that is singlehandedly changing the real estate industry for both agents and clients alike." — Mike Feldman , Compass Agent, Indianapolis

, Compass Agent, "We were blown away by the technology platform that Compass provides its agents, as efficiency and ease-of-use for our systems is a top priority. We definitely have a high expectation on design and overall branding and are excited that Compass aligns with the style and vision we have for our business. We are proud and excited to be Founding Agents in Indianapolis and look forward to having an impact on Compass' expansion into the market." — Erin Hundley , Compass Agent, Indianapolis

and look forward to having an impact on Compass' expansion into the market." — , Compass Agent, "Compass is a tech-forward and agent-centric company that puts the agent in the best position possible to serve, work with, and provide the best outcomes to their clients. I'm excited to be a part of the Compass Indy growth from the start." — Ben Jones , Compass Agent, Indianapolis

, Compass Agent, "I'm thrilled to have this awesome opportunity with Compass and honored to be one of the Founding Agents in Indiana . This will offer my clients the newest technology, tools and marketing available and will enable me to provide superior service to my clients in the luxury market. Networking with Compass' top agents in other leading markets across the country will also help to further broaden our services." — Stacey Sobczak , Compass Agent, Indianapolis

Compass also welcomes Michelle Powell as Broker of Record for Indiana. Michelle brings nearly two decades of operational and real estate experience.

Compass is home to nearly 21,000 agents operating in over 50 markets in the U.S. In 2020, Compass agents assisted home sellers and buyers to transact approximately $152 billion in residential real estate. With 4% of the U.S. market, Compass is the largest independent real estate brokerage by Gross Transaction Value.2

About Compass

Founded in 2012, Compass is a leading real estate technology company, providing an end-to-end platform that empowers its residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, brokerage services and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry. Compass agents utilize the platform to grow their business, save time and manage their business more effectively. For more information on how Compass empowers real estate agents, one of the largest groups of small business owners in the country, please visit www.Compass.com.

1 We calculate Total Transactions by taking the sum of all transactions closed on the Compass platform in which our agent represented the buyer or seller in the purchase or sale of a home (excluding rental transactions). We include a single transaction twice when one or more Compass agents represent both the buyer and seller in any given transaction. 14% figure based on NAR data as of March 2021.

2 Gross Transaction Value is the sum of all closing sale prices for homes transacted by agents on the Compass platform (excluding rental transactions). We include the value of a single transaction twice when our agents serve both the home buyer and home seller in the transaction.

