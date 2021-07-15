Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, The Kroger Co, Spotify Technology SA

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, The Kroger Co, Spotify Technology SA

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Naples, FL, based Investment company Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Exxon Mobil Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Apple Inc, Cummins Inc, sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, The Kroger Co, Spotify Technology SA, American Tower Corp, Cigna Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC owns 115 stocks with a total value of $272 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gyroscope+capital+management+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC
  1. Sun Communities Inc (SUI) - 67,200 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio.
  2. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 169,940 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%
  3. Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 39,513 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio.
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 71,203 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.17%
  5. Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 13,791 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.57%
New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $59.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 122,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $155.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 43,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54. The stock is now traded at around $69.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 90,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $239.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 5,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Raymond James Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.56 and $136.64, with an estimated average price of $130.45. The stock is now traded at around $132.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 9,629 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $222.913000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 30.17%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $147.936900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 71,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: The Kroger Co (KR)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $35.89 and $39.83, with an estimated average price of $37.58.

Sold Out: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05.

Sold Out: Cigna Corp (CI)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $231.97 and $266.91, with an estimated average price of $249.66.

Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4.

Sold Out: Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Juniper Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $25.07 and $28.93, with an estimated average price of $26.57.

Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65.



Here is the complete portfolio of Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider