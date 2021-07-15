Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, The Kroger Co, Spotify Technology SA

- New Purchases: XOM, JPM, CTSH, CMI, RJF, BA, KO,
- Added Positions: AAPL, ORCL, CMCSA, XLF, XLC, XLI, FISV, XLE, T, TLT, MCD, XLV, XLP, DIS, PG, MRK, JNJ, JKHY, COST, CVX, AKAM, XLB, HD, CERN, BLL,
- Reduced Positions: UNH, SPG, MPC, LRCX, XLY, XLK, WDFC, AOS, QQQ, CSCO, FB, LYB, WM, BR, XLRE, VIG, PYPL, AMAT, HCA, CHTR, ED, TGT, NLOK, RSG, PSA, MMC, CTXS, GOOGL, COG, VBK, K,
- Sold Out: KR, SPOT, AMT, CI, JNPR, XLU,
These are the top 5 holdings of Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC
- Sun Communities Inc (SUI) - 67,200 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 169,940 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%
- Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 39,513 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 71,203 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.17%
- Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 13,791 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.57%
Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $59.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 122,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $155.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 43,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54. The stock is now traded at around $69.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 90,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $239.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 5,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF)
Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Raymond James Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.56 and $136.64, with an estimated average price of $130.45. The stock is now traded at around $132.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 9,629 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)
Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $222.913000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 30.17%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $147.936900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 71,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: The Kroger Co (KR)
Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $35.89 and $39.83, with an estimated average price of $37.58.Sold Out: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05.Sold Out: Cigna Corp (CI)
Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $231.97 and $266.91, with an estimated average price of $249.66.Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4.Sold Out: Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR)
Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Juniper Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $25.07 and $28.93, with an estimated average price of $26.57.Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65.
Here is the complete portfolio of Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC.
1. Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC keeps buying
