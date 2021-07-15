Logo
Cardinal Health launches NavixRx™ Compliance Packaging and E-Commerce Storefront

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Digital offerings help independent pharmacies expand services and improve healthcare outcomes

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, Ohio, July 15, 2021

DUBLIN, Ohio, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) today launched two new innovative solutions – Cardinal HealthTM NavixRxTM Compliance Packaging and E-Commerce Storefront – to help independent pharmacies meet changing consumer expectations and offer personalized and convenient on-demand services.

Cardinal_Health_Logo.jpg

NavixRxTM Compliance Packaging

NavixRxTM Compliance Packaging provides independent pharmacies a solution to outsource compliance packaging for patients taking two or more prescriptions daily. Compliance packaging increases medication adherence – and thereby improves health outcomes – for patients on complicated medication regimens by putting the medications together into daily strip packs.

"It can take up to 25 minutes to fill a compliance package by hand and machines that automate the process can cost more than $250,000," said Debbie Weitzman, President, Pharmaceutical Distribution and The Medicine Shoppe International, Inc. at Cardinal Health. "NavixRxTM Compliance Packaging allows pharmacists to outsource the most expensive and time-consuming aspects of compliance packaging so they can spend more time with their patients."

Pharmacists send prescriptions to the Cardinal Health fulfillment center, in Lewisville, Texas, where a team of on-site pharmacists utilize a central fill model to compliantly package prescriptions, by the dose, into a 30-day supply of strip packs. Over-the-counter medications and vitamins can be added to the daily strip packs with the prescriptions. Multiple quality checks, including digital imaging, are performed at the Cardinal Health fulfillment center to confirm the contents of every package before sending the compliance strips back to the pharmacy for delivery to the patient.

NavixRxTM Compliance Packaging digitally integrates with the pharmacist's Pharmacy Management System to ensure consistency and safety.

NavixRxTM Compliance Packaging is fully operational in Lewisville with proximity to a Cardinal Health distribution center and the Dallas Fort Worth and Alliance airports, providing supply and logistical advantages for service to pharmacies nationwide.

E-Commerce Storefront

E-Commerce Storefront is a digital platform that independent pharmacies can leverage to expand online shopping capabilities for patients by offering more than 11,000 over-the-counter products.

"Over the past year, we have seen an increase in online shopping, even for consumable goods, like groceries, that were previously purchased in person," said Weitzman. "While customers have on-demand expectations that come with virtual shopping, they also want the personal, high-value relationship that their local pharmacist can provide. E-Commerce Storefront helps the pharmacist meet the changing expectations of consumers while continuing to provide personalized care in their community."

The E-Commerce storefront website is a cloud-based solution that integrates into the independent pharmacy's existing website and provides a streamlined dashboard to reconcile orders. Available over-the-counter products are automatically processed through the pharmacy's distribution center with their standard shipment. E-Commerce Storefront offers next-day delivery from the Cardinal Health warehouse to the pharmacy, along with marketing support from Cardinal Health.

"Cardinal Health is working to drive innovative solutions that position independent pharmacies for a strong future while maintaining critical relationships with their patients to support medication adherence and improved healthcare outcomes," added Weitzman.

About Cardinal Health
Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for healthcare facilities. With 50 years in business, operations in more than 40 countries and approximately 48,000 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care. Information about Cardinal Health is available at cardinalhealth.com.

Media Contact:
Andrew Stern
614-339-4678
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Kevin Moran
614-757-7942
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CL44836&sd=2021-07-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cardinal-health-launches-navixrx-compliance-packaging-and-e-commerce-storefront-301335054.html

SOURCE Cardinal Health

