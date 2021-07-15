Logo
CBIZ to Announce Second-Quarter and First-Half 2021 Results on July 29, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CLEVELAND, July 15, 2021

CLEVELAND, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CBIZ, Inc., (NYSE: CBZ) ("the Company") a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services, will announce its financial results for the second quarter and first half periods ended June 30, 2021 before markets opens on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

A conference call to discuss the Company's financial results will be hosted by CBIZ President and CEO Jerry Grisko and CFO Ware Grove at 11:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, July 29, 2021. The conference call will be webcast live on the investor relations page of the CBIZ website at https://cbiz.gcs-web.com/investor-overview.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

Investors can pre-register at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10158739/eb33b7ec50to receive the dial-in number and a unique personal identification number. Participants may register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. is a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, government health care consulting, transaction advisory, risk advisory, and valuation services. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 100 offices in 31 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cbiz-to-announce-second-quarter-and-first-half-2021-results-on-july-29-2021-301335222.html

SOURCE CBIZ, Inc.

