TD Holdings, Inc. Announces Entry into Non-Binding Letter of Intent for the Acquisition of Two Companies to Step into Unmanned Logistics and New Energy Vehicle Industry

PR Newswire

SHENZHEN, China, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLG) (the "Company"), a commodities trading service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI") with Guangdong Jinbochuang Special Purpose Vehicle Co., Ltd. and ("Jinbochuang") and Hunan Jinmeike New Material Co., Ltd. ("Jinmeike") and their shareholders to acquire both Jinbochuang and Jinmeike to step into the unmanned logistics and new energy vehicle industry.

Pursuant to the LOI, the Company agreed to acquire 100% of the equity interests of Jinbochuang and Jinmeike in exchange for certain amount of shares of common stock of the Company be determined based on the Company's due diligence and the parties negotiation. Management expects the acquisition will complete within 180 days from the date of the LOI assuming satisfactory due diligence and the parties can enter into definitive agreement. Either party to the LOI may terminate the LOI unilaterally. As the transaction proceeds, the Company will publicly disclose required information either through press releases or SEC filings, as appropriate.

Ms. Renmei Ouyang, the Chief Executive Officer commented, "Over the past decade, we mainly focused on large-scale business transactions including non-ferrous metals trading and supply chain services which are inseparable from warehousing and logistics. The planned acquisition of Jinbochuang and Jinmeike is not only in line with our growth strategy of improving our industrial chain, but also corresponds to the national strategy of 'Made in China 2025' and the industry trend of manufacturing lightweight vehicles. We expect to incorporate lightweight new materials, applications and lightweight trucks into our global industry chain. Through leveraging the advantages of Jinbochuang's experience in new energy vehicle industry and Jinmeike's expertise in unmanned logistics, we strive to optimize our business."

Completion of the transaction is subject to due diligence investigations by the relevant parties, the negotiation and execution of a definitive share exchange agreement, satisfaction of the conditions negotiated therein including the approval of the Company's Board of Directors, approval by Nasdaq of the listing of shares issued in the transaction, and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be entered into or that the proposed transaction will be consummated. Further, readers are cautioned that those portions of the LOI that describe the proposed transaction, including the consideration to be issued therein, are non-binding.

About TD Holdings, Inc.

TD Holdings, Inc. is a service provider currently engaging in commodity trading business and supply chain service business in China. Its commodities trading business primarily involves purchasing non-ferrous metal product from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers. Its supply chain service business primarily has served as a one-stop commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading. For more information, please visit http://ir.tdglg.com.

About Jinbochuang Special Purpose Vehicle Co., Ltd.

Founded in Dongguan, Guangdong, Jinbochuang is a professional and innovative enterprise focusing on lightweight truck tops, R&D and manufacturing of parts and components. The company focuses on the research and development, production and sales of cabin equipment for automobiles, military and commercial vehicles, as well as various customized services for commercial vehicles. The company is committed to the technology research and development and market promotion of high-performance magnesium-aluminum alloy lightweight cars and cost-effective high-strength steel lightweight cars. The company's new energy vehicle partners include Qingling, BYD, Foton, Geely, Hyundai Motor, etc.

About Jinmeike New Material Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2019, Jinmeike is a high-tech company engaged in the research and development, production, sales and technical consultation of magnesium alloy new materials and magnesium alloy new energy auto parts. The company's registered capital is RMB100 million, of which 30% was invested in patented technology.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of TD Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiary companies. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: there is uncertainty about the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the impact it will have on the Company's operations, the demand for the Company's products and services, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

For more information, please contact:

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Ms. Tina Xiao

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +1 917 609 0333

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/td-holdings-inc-announces-entry-into-non-binding-letter-of-intent-for-the-acquisition-of-two-companies-to-step-into-unmanned-logistics-and-new-energy-vehicle-industry-301335464.html

SOURCE TD Holdings, Inc.