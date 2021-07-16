Mr. Joel Chin Appointed as Chairman, CEO and CFO of Ultimate Parent of GINSMS

CALGARY, Alberta, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 9, 2021, Mr. Joel Chin, the Chief Executive Officer of GINSMS Inc. (“GINSMS”), was appointed Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Beat Holdings Limited, the ultimate parent of GINSMS. On the same date, Mr. Chin was also appointed a director of Xinhua Mobile Limited, the immediate parent of GINSMS.



About GINSMS

GINSMS is a mobile technology and services company focusing on 2 areas namely its A2P Messaging Service and its Software Products and Services. GINSMS operates a cloud-based A2P messaging service that allows the termination of SMS to mobile subscribers of more than 200 mobile operators globally. GINSMS also develops and distribute innovative software products and services for mobile operators and enterprises and has successfully deployed more than 100 solutions worldwide. GINSMS has offices in China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Indonesia.

For further information, please contact:

GINSMS Inc.

Joel Chin, CEO

Tel: +65-6441-1029

Email: [email protected]

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership