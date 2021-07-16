Cohen Klingenstein, LLC Buys Liberty Broadband Corp, Sells

New York, NY, based Investment company Cohen Klingenstein, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty Broadband Corp, sells during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cohen Klingenstein, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Cohen Klingenstein, LLC owns 225 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Cohen Klingenstein, LLC. Also check out:
1. Cohen Klingenstein, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cohen Klingenstein, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cohen Klingenstein, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cohen Klingenstein, LLC keeps buying
- New Purchases: LBRDA,
- Added Positions: QQQ, VBK, VOT,
- Reduced Positions: DIS, ADBE, LH, NXPI,
- Sold Out: VAR,
These are the top 5 holdings of Cohen Klingenstein, LLC
- iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 646,625 shares, 9.17% of the total portfolio.
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 823,423 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 352,640 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 34,336 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 670,626 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio.
Cohen Klingenstein, LLC initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $143.1 and $168.17, with an estimated average price of $156.07. The stock is now traded at around $167.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (VAR)
Cohen Klingenstein, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.
