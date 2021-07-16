Logo
Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Buys Danimer Scientific Inc, Plug Power Inc, Ballard Power Systems Inc, Sells Rockwell Automation Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Toronto, A6, based Investment company Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Danimer Scientific Inc, Plug Power Inc, Ballard Power Systems Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc, sells Rockwell Automation Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. owns 26 stocks with a total value of $372 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/heathbridge+capital+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.
  1. Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) - 1,736,144 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.64%
  2. TC Energy Corp (TRP) - 668,965 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.39%
  3. TELUS Corp (TU) - 1,456,095 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.78%
  4. Newmont Corp (NEM) - 513,080 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.41%
  5. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 544,825 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
New Purchase: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.07 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $29.24. The stock is now traded at around $26.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 341,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Ballard Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.83 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $18.74. The stock is now traded at around $15.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 462,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.8 and $188.88, with an estimated average price of $177.32. The stock is now traded at around $186.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Danimer Scientific Inc by 129.60%. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $38.33, with an estimated average price of $25.26. The stock is now traded at around $19.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.31%. The holding were 1,134,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.. Also check out:

1. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
