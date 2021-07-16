Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Buys Danimer Scientific Inc, Plug Power Inc, Ballard Power Systems Inc, Sells Rockwell Automation Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank

New Purchases: PLUG, BLDP, VRSK,

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Danimer Scientific Inc, Plug Power Inc, Ballard Power Systems Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc, sells Rockwell Automation Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. owns 26 stocks with a total value of $372 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) - 1,736,144 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.64% TC Energy Corp (TRP) - 668,965 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.39% TELUS Corp (TU) - 1,456,095 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.78% Newmont Corp (NEM) - 513,080 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.41% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 544,825 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.07 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $29.24. The stock is now traded at around $26.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 341,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Ballard Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.83 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $18.74. The stock is now traded at around $15.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 462,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.8 and $188.88, with an estimated average price of $177.32. The stock is now traded at around $186.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Danimer Scientific Inc by 129.60%. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $38.33, with an estimated average price of $25.26. The stock is now traded at around $19.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.31%. The holding were 1,134,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46.