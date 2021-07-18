Consolidated Edison Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

The stock of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $74.93 per share and the market cap of $26.5 billion, Consolidated Edison stock is estimated to be fairly valued. GF Value for Consolidated Edison is shown in the chart below.

Because Consolidated Edison is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which is estimated to grow 2.49% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Consolidated Edison has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.00, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. The overall financial strength of Consolidated Edison is 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Consolidated Edison is poor. This is the debt and cash of Consolidated Edison over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Consolidated Edison has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $12.7 billion and earnings of $3.39 a share. Its operating margin is 21.33%, which ranks better than 69% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Consolidated Edison at 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Consolidated Edison over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Consolidated Edison is -2.2%, which ranks worse than 72% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -1.9%, which ranks worse than 69% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Consolidated Edison’s return on invested capital is 4.04, and its cost of capital is 3.04. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Consolidated Edison is shown below:

In conclusion, The stock of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 69% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. To learn more about Consolidated Edison stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

