Edmp, Inc. Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc, Snap-on Inc, Williams-Sonoma Inc

New Purchases: LMT,

LMT, Added Positions: BMY, PRU, VZ, CMCSA, CI, SPG,

BMY, PRU, VZ, CMCSA, CI, SPG, Reduced Positions: AMP, ABC, AFL, INTC, JNJ, UPS, RTX, AMGN, EPD, ORCL, CSCO, CVS, CMI, CTSH, EAT, STOR,

AMP, ABC, AFL, INTC, JNJ, UPS, RTX, AMGN, EPD, ORCL, CSCO, CVS, CMI, CTSH, EAT, STOR, Sold Out: MSM, SNA, WSM, ET,

Lutz, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Lockheed Martin Corp, sells MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc, Snap-on Inc, Williams-Sonoma Inc, Energy Transfer LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Edmp, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Edmp, Inc. owns 49 stocks with a total value of $95 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EDMP, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/edmp%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) - 149,413 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 9,361 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58% Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 18,140 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 52,688 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 31,751 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%

Edmp, Inc. initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $370.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 647 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Edmp, Inc. sold out a holding in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc. The sale prices were between $86.65 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $91.46.

Edmp, Inc. sold out a holding in Snap-on Inc. The sale prices were between $212.58 and $255.64, with an estimated average price of $239.35.

Edmp, Inc. sold out a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The sale prices were between $150.93 and $187.04, with an estimated average price of $170.49.

Edmp, Inc. sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $7.68 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $9.53.