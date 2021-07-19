Partners HealthCare System, Inc Buys Pinduoduo Inc, DocuSign Inc, Snowflake Inc, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund

New Purchases: PDD, DOCU, SNOW, CRSP, DELL, JNCE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pinduoduo Inc, DocuSign Inc, Snowflake Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Dell Technologies Inc, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Partners HealthCare System, Inc. As of 2021Q2, Partners HealthCare System, Inc owns 8 stocks with a total value of $377 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 518,761 shares, 59.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.72% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,265,403 shares, 38.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.09% Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 35,350 shares, 1.19% of the total portfolio. New Position DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 4,003 shares, 0.30% of the total portfolio. New Position Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 4,496 shares, 0.29% of the total portfolio. New Position

Partners HealthCare System, Inc initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.23 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $105.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 35,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Partners HealthCare System, Inc initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $285.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Partners HealthCare System, Inc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $249.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Partners HealthCare System, Inc initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $100.84 and $161.89, with an estimated average price of $121.54. The stock is now traded at around $126.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Partners HealthCare System, Inc initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $103.98, with an estimated average price of $98.62. The stock is now traded at around $92.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Partners HealthCare System, Inc initiated holding in Jounce Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.58 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $8.36. The stock is now traded at around $5.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 19,291 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Partners HealthCare System, Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $94.47 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $99.04.