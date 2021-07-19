Logo
Partners HealthCare System, Inc Buys Pinduoduo Inc, DocuSign Inc, Snowflake Inc, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Partners HealthCare System, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Pinduoduo Inc, DocuSign Inc, Snowflake Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Dell Technologies Inc, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Partners HealthCare System, Inc. As of 2021Q2, Partners HealthCare System, Inc owns 8 stocks with a total value of $377 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Partners HealthCare System, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/partners+healthcare+system%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Partners HealthCare System, Inc
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 518,761 shares, 59.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.72%
  2. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,265,403 shares, 38.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.09%
  3. Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 35,350 shares, 1.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 4,003 shares, 0.30% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 4,496 shares, 0.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

Partners HealthCare System, Inc initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.23 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $105.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 35,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Partners HealthCare System, Inc initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $285.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Partners HealthCare System, Inc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $249.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Partners HealthCare System, Inc initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $100.84 and $161.89, with an estimated average price of $121.54. The stock is now traded at around $126.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

Partners HealthCare System, Inc initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $103.98, with an estimated average price of $98.62. The stock is now traded at around $92.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Jounce Therapeutics Inc (JNCE)

Partners HealthCare System, Inc initiated holding in Jounce Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.58 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $8.36. The stock is now traded at around $5.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 19,291 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

Partners HealthCare System, Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $94.47 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $99.04.



Here is the complete portfolio of Partners HealthCare System, Inc. Also check out:

