CPSI to Webcast Its Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call

MOBILE, Ala., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPSI ( CPSI), a community healthcare solutions company, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that same day.

The live broadcast of CPSI’s conference call will be available online at the Company’s website, www.cpsi.com . The 30-day online replay will be available approximately an hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.