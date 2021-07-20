Cannabis Global Comments on the Publication of its Cannabis Nanotechnology Patent Application

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL), a licensed Los Angeles-based manufacturer and distributor in the cannabis sector today releases the details of its non-provisional patent application for electrosprayed and electrospun cannabinoid compositions. The invention addresses new methods for the creation of highly bioavailable and ultra-fast acting cannabinoids for use in beverages, food, topical, and other applications and demonstrates the Company's ability to incorporate Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), Cannabidiol (CBD), and Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THC-V) into unique nanoparticles and nanofibers using pharmaceutical grade electrospraying and electrospinning techniques.

The now publicly available patent application outlines several breakthroughs created by the Company's Project Varin, including, but not limited to:

Slow-release cannabinoid nanofibers and nanoscale particles using edible gelatin created from food-grade acetic acid-water-based solutions. The Company believes this invention will allow product formulators to tailor products with selectable release parameters. The results also confirmed agglomeration can be fostered and/or avoided and suggest that particles can remain suspended over long periods of time, which could facilitate innovative beverage formulations. Quick dissolving THC and CBD nanofiber scaffolds were developed that almost instantly dissolved in water. This technology was specifically designed to be used in ultra-fast-acting cannabinoid delivery applications. Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THC-V) nanofibers at 75-nanometers at 70% concentrations that were readily soluble in water. Considering the very high cost of obtaining this rare cannabinoid, the use of THC-V in a nano format could enable a host of unique product formulations. The average width of the fibers was from about 200 nm to 400 nm, which have around 6,000 times more surface areas than would be available if present in spherical form. Development of electrospraying and electrospinning techniques utilizing food-grade cellulose for delayed release of cannabinoids.

"We believe what we have created is highly significant to the cannabis industry, especially as nationwide cannabis legalization looms on the horizon," commented Arman Tabatabaei, CEO of Cannabis Global. "These new cannabinoid delivery technologies were designed to allow beverage, food, and cosmetic product formulators design into products fast or slow release parameters cannabinoids and/or to use significantly less cannabinoids in products while achieving similar or meaningfully greater efficacy. Our patent filing covers not only the new processes developed to create the new forms of cannabinoids but also the nanoparticles and nanofibers using the outlined processes and ingredients. We are especially proud of the fact we have been able to use food-grade ingredients in many of the formulations allowing consumer product companies to produce the clean labels consumers are increasingly desiring."

The Company has yet to be issued any protections for the U.S. Patent and Tradmarket Office for its inventions. Since the beginning of the Company's Porject Varin, Cannabis Global has filed six provision patent applications and three non-provisional applications. The Patent Applications outlined in this relese is Pub. No.: US 2021/0205224 A1, published on Jly 8, 2021.

Psychoactive Cannabis and Federal Law

Psychoactive Cannabis containing greater than 0.3% THC is a Schedule 1 managed substance and is against the law underneath federal regulation, particularly the Controlled Substances Act (21 U.S.C. § 811). Even in states which have legalized the use of psychoactive hashish for medical and/or leisure use, its sale and use stay violations of federal regulation. The illegality of psychoactive hashish underneath federal regulation preempts state legal guidelines that legalize its use. Strict enforcement of federal regulation concerning psychoactive hashish would materially impression our enterprise.

About Cannabis Global, Inc.

Cannabis Global, Inc. is a Los Angeles-based, fully audited and reporting Company with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, trading under the stock symbol CBGL. We are an emerging force in the cannabis marketplace with a growing product and proprietary intellectual property portfolio. We are marketing and producing Comply Bag™, an innovative solution for cannabis storage, transport and tracking, and are the developer and marketer of the Hemp You Can Feel™ brand. Our subsidiary, Natural Plant Extract (NPE), is a Southern California licensed cannabis manufacturer and distributor which licenses our technologies to produce edibles for the cannabis marketplace. Cannabis Global has filed three non-provisional and multiple provisional patents for cannabis infusion and nanoparticle technologies and continues an active research & development program.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

