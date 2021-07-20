Matthews Japan Fund Comments on TDK Corp

Japanese multinational TDK Corp. ( TSE:6762, Financial), the world’s leading supplier of small- to mid-sized batteries via its core subsidiary Amperex Technology Limited, was the largest detractor to the Fund’s absolute performance year to date. The company's near-term earnings have slowed down due to weaker-than-expected personal computer and smartphone demand. Additionally, increased investment in its mid-size battery expansion is likely to press margins downward. While we have trimmed TDK’s position in the portfolio during the year, we continue to hold a positive view due to its unique and dominant position in small- to mid-sized batteries.

From the Matthews Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s second-quarter 2021 commentary.