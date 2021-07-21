Notice to the Annual General Meeting of Elekta AB (publ)

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The shareholders of Elekta AB (publ), reg. no 556170-4015 are hereby convened to the Annual General Meeting to be held on Wednesday 25 August 2021.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Board of Directors has decided that the Meeting should be conducted without the physical presence of shareholders, representatives or third parties and that the shareholders before the meeting should be able to exercise their voting rights only by voting in advance, so-called postal voting. Information on the resolutions passed at the Meeting will be published on Wednesday 25 August 2021, as soon as the result of the advance voting has been finally confirmed.

RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE AND NOTIFICATION TO THE COMPANY

Shareholders wishing to attend the General Meeting through postal voting must:

be registered as shareholders in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB as of Tuesday 17 August 2021 , and

, and notify by casting its postal vote in accordance with the instructions under the heading Postal voting below so that the postal voting form is received by Euroclear Sweden AB no later than on Tuesday 24 August 2021 .

Shareholders whose shares are registered in the names of nominees must temporarily re-register the shares in their own names in the register of shareholders kept by Euroclear Sweden AB in order to participate in the Meeting. Such re-registration, so called voting right registration, must be completed no later than on Thursday 19 August 2021, which means that shareholders well in advance prior to this date must instruct the nominee to carry out such action.

POSTAL VOTING

The shareholders may exercise their voting rights at the Meeting only by voting in advance, so-called postal voting in accordance with section 22 of the Act (2020:198) on temporary exceptions to facilitate the execution of general meetings in companies and other associations.

A special form shall be used for postal voting. The form is available on the Company's website, www.elekta.com. The postal voting form constitutes notification of participation in the Meeting.

The completed form, with any appendices, must be received by the company no later than on Tuesday 24 August 2021. The form can be submitted via e-mail to [email protected] or by post to Elekta AB (publ), "AGM", c/o Euroclear Sweden AB, Box 191, 101 23 Stockholm, Sweden. Shareholders who are natural persons may also cast their postal votes electronically through BankID verification via the Euroclear Sweden AB's website, https://anmalan.vpc.se/euroclearproxy. The shareholder cannot make his or her vote conditional or provide other instructions to the Company on the form. If so, then his or her postal vote will be nullified.

In the postal voting form, shareholders can request that a resolution in one or some of the items on the proposed agenda below are deferred to a so-called continued general meeting, which must not solely be an advance voting meeting. Such continued general meeting to decide on a particular matter shall take place if the Meeting decides on it or if shareholders of at least one tenth of all shares in the Company requests it.

If the shareholder votes in advance by proxy, a signed and dated power of attorney shall be enclosed to the postal voting form. Forms of power-of-attorney in Swedish and English are available on the Company's website, www.elekta.com. The forms of power-of-attorney may also be obtained from the Company or be ordered from Euroclear Sweden AB over the telephone using the number below. If the power-of-attorney is issued by a legal entity, a verified copy of the registration certificate or equivalent authorization document for the legal entity must be appended the postal voting form. The power-of-attorney and the registration certificate may not be older than one year. However, a longer period of validity may be specified on the power-of-attorney (although no longer than five years from the date of issue).

Further instructions and conditions are included in the advance voting form.

For general questions about the Meeting or to have the advance voting form or any power-of-attorney sent by post, please contact Euroclear Sweden AB on telephone +46 8 402 92 80 (Monday-Friday, 09.00-16.00 CEST).

INFORMATION

The shareholders have a right to request information regarding the matters on the agenda or the Company's financial situation in accordance with Chapter 7, Section 32 and 57 of the Swedish Companies Act. A request for such information shall be made in writing to Elekta AB (publ), Attn Head of Investor Relations, P.O. Box 7593, 103 93 Stockholm, Sweden, or via e-mail to [email protected], or via phone +46 76 611 76 25 no later than on Sunday 15 August 2021. The information will be made available at the Company on Kungstensgatan 18 in Stockholm, Sweden, and on the Company's website, www.elekta.com, on Friday 20 August 2021 at the latest. The information will also be sent, within the same period of time, to the shareholder who has requested it and stated its address. Shareholders who wish the CEO and President to be able to address the questions in his speech, which will be available on www.elekta.com before the meeting, must send the questions so that Elekta receives them no later than on Monday 9 August 2021.

AGENDA

1. Opening of the Meeting

2. Election of the Chair of the Meeting

3. Preparation and approval of the list of shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting

4. Approval of the agenda

5. Election of one or two persons to approve the minutes

6. Determination of whether the Meeting has been duly convened

7. Presentation of the Annual Report and the Auditors' Report and the consolidated accounts and the Auditors' Report for the Group

8. Resolution concerning adoption of the balance sheet and income statement and the consolidated balance sheet and consolidated income statement

9. Resolution concerning approval of the disposition of the Company's earnings as shown in the adopted balance sheet and determination of the record day for dividend

10. Resolution concerning the discharge of the Directors and the former and current President and CEO from personal liability

11. Determination of the number of Directors and any deputy Directors

12. Determination of the fees to be paid to the Directors and the Auditor

13. Election of Directors, Chair of the Board of Directors, and any deputy Directors

14. Election of Auditor

15. Resolution regarding approval of the remuneration report

16.Resolution regarding



A. PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN 2021

B. TRANSFER OF OWN SHARES IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN 2021

17. Resolution regarding authorization for the Board of Directors to decide upon the transfer of own shares in conjunction with the Performance Share Plan 2019, 2020 and 2021

18. Resolution .regarding

A. Authorization For The Board Of Directors To Decide Upon Acquisition Of Own Shares

B. Authorization For The Board Of Directors To Decide Upon The Transfer Of Own Shares

19. Resolution regarding a contribution in order to establish a philanthropic foundation

20. Proposal for resolution by the shareholder Thorwald Arvidsson

21. Closing of the Meeting

PROPOSALS BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE

Item 2 – Chair of the Meeting

The Nomination Committee proposes Victoria Skoglund, attorney at law, as the Chair of the Meeting.

Item 3 – The list of shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting

The voting list proposed for approval under item 3 on the agenda, is the voting list drawn up by Euroclear Sweden AB on behalf of the Company, based on the Meeting's share register and postal votes received, as verified and recommended by the persons approving the minutes of the Meeting.

Item 5 – Persons to approve the minutes

Per Colleen and Filippa Gerstädt, or if one or both of them are prevented, the person or persons instead appointed by the Nomination Committee, are proposed to be elected to approve the minutes of the Meeting together with the Chairman. The task of approving the minutes of the Meeting also includes verifying the voting list and that the postal votes received are correctly stated in the minutes of the Meeting.

Item 9 – Disposition of the Company's earnings and the record day for dividend

The Board of Directors proposes that the Meeting resolves to approve that of the Company's unappropriated earnings, SEK 1,738,673,294, an amount representing SEK 2.20 per share, should be distributed as dividend to the shareholders and that the remaining unappropriated earnings should be carried forward. It is proposed that the dividend is divided into two payments of SEK 1.10 per payment. The first record day is proposed to be on Friday 27 August 2021 and the second record day is proposed to be on Monday 28 February 2022. If the Annual General Meeting resolves in accordance with the proposal, payments through Euroclear Sweden AB are estimated to be made on Wednesday 1 September 2021 and on Thursday 3 March 2022.

Items 11 - 14 – Election of the Board of Directors and Auditor and remuneration to the Board of Directors and the Auditor

The Nomination Committee proposes that the Board of Directors shall consist of seven Directors, without deputy Directors.

The Nomination Committee proposes increased fees to the Board of Directors, and increased remuneration for committee work. Accordingly, the Nomination Committee proposes that fees for the period until the next Annual General Meeting shall be paid to the Board of Directors with a total of SEK 5,040,000 (4,580,000), of which SEK 1,410,000 (1,280,000) to the Chair of the Board of Directors and SEK 605,000 (550,000) to each non-executive Director. Further, the Nomination Committee proposes that remuneration for committee work for the period until the next Annual General Meeting, shall be paid with SEK 135,000 (115,000) to the Chair of the Compensation & Sustainability Committee and SEK 90,000 (80,000) to any other member of the Compensation & Sustainability Committee, and SEK 250,000 (240,000) to the Chair of the Audit Committee and SEK 160,000 (150,000) to any other member of the Audit Committee. No remuneration or compensation for committee work shall be paid to a Director employed by the Company.

Remuneration to the Auditor is proposed to be paid according to an invoice approved by the Company.

The Nomination Committee proposes that Laurent Leksell, Caroline Leksell Cooke, Johan Malmquist, Wolfgang Reim, Jan Secher, Birgitta Stymne Göransson and Cecilia Wikström are re-elected as Directors for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Further, the Nomination Committee proposes that Laurent Leksell is re-elected as the Chair of the Board of Directors.

A presentation of the persons proposed by the Nomination Committee for election to the Board of Directors can be found on the Company's website, www.elekta.com.

The Nomination Committee proposes, in accordance with the recommendation from the Audit Committee, that the registered public accounting firm Ernst & Young AB ("EY") is re-elected as the Company's Auditor for the period until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2022. EY has informed the Nomination Committee that if EY is elected, the Authorized Public Accountant Rickard Andersson will be appointed as auditor in charge.

Item 15 – Resolution regarding approval of the Remuneration Report

The Board of Directors proposes that the Meeting resolves to approve the Board's remuneration report on remuneration in accordance with Chapter 8, Section 53 a of the Swedish Companies Act.

Item 16 a) –Resolution regarding Performance Share Plan 2021

Performance Share Plan 2021 ("PSP 2021") includes the Board of Directors' proposal for resolutions on implementation of a performance share plan, equivalent to the performance share plan resolved by the Meeting in 2020, and transfer of treasury shares.

Background

Long-term variable compensation is an integral part of Elekta's remuneration strategy. Elekta has annually resolved on long-term incentive programs for executive management and key employees within the Group.

The Board of Directors proposes that Elekta's long-term variable compensation in 2021, like last year, shall include the executive management and a few selected key employees in the same share-based long-term incentive plan. The Board of Directors proposes that the Meeting resolves on PSP 2021 pursuant to the main principles set forth below. The Board of Directors considers that PSP 2021 fulfils the purpose of aligning the interests of the participants and the shareholders, strengthen Elekta´s ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified employees and strengthening Elekta´s focus and objective to meet its long-term business and share price goals.

Proposal for a resolution for a Performance Share Plan 2021

The Board of Directors proposes that the Meeting resolves on the implementation of the PSP 2021. In order to implement the PSP 2021, the Board of Directors proposes that no more than 1,000,000 shares of series B in Elekta may be used in the PSP 2021 to be transferred to employees in the Group and, that up to 30 per cent of these shares may be sold on Nasdaq Stockholm in order to cover, inter alia, social contribution costs.

The Board of Directors proposes that the Meeting resolves in accordance with the proposals set out below.

Implementation of the Performance Share Plan 2021

The PSP 2021 shall be offered to individuals with great opportunities to impact the Company's long-term performance both in current roles but also for future roles i.e. the President and CEO, executive management and nominated key contributors, all in all about 25 employees.

The Board of Directors will determine a maximum value for the PSP 2021 participant group. The maximum value for all participants can be up to 80 per cent of annual base salary at the beginning of the fiscal year 2021/2022. The actual maximum value will be subject to each participant's individual performance evaluation for the past fiscal year. The total sum of the maximum value for all participants in the PSP 2021 will not exceed SEK 53,253,487 excluding social contribution costs.

Each participant's maximum value shall be converted into a number of shares of series B, based on the average closing share price of the Elekta series B share on Nasdaq Stockholm during a period of ten trading days before the day the participants are offered to participate in the program.

Participants in the PSP 2021 will be granted a conditional award over performance shares, which is a right to receive a specific number of such shares at a future date, provided the relevant conditions are met. The total number of shares of series B that can be received is dependent on the degree of fulfilment of one target, Elekta's Total Shareholder Return ("TSR") relative to the OMXS30 Index over a three-year period. For the PSP 2021, the minimum performance requirement is that Elekta TSR outperform the OMXS30 Index with at least +0,1 per cent. The maximum performance level requires that Elekta TSR outperform the OMXS30 Index at or above +15 per cent. If the minimum performance level is reached, the allocation will amount up to (and will not exceed) 30 per cent of annual base salary at the beginning of the fiscal year 2021/2022. The actual allotment at reached minimum level will be subject to each participant's individual performance evaluation for the past fiscal year. If the maximum performance level is reached or exceeded, the allocation will amount to (and will not exceed) the maximum number of performance shares. If performance is below the maximum level but above the minimum level the allocation will be proportional between the minimum level and the maximum level. No allocation will be made if performance is below the minimum level.

The performance target shall be adjusted at the occurrence of events affecting the number of outstanding shares in the Company, or unforeseen material events affecting the Group´s operations or otherwise affecting the performance targets and deemed relevant by the Board of Directors. Should the accounting principles change or should the Company decide on restructuring costs, the Board of Directors may decide on changes to the PSP 2021 performance targets.

The receipt of shares normally requires that the persons are employed in the Group at the end of the Performance Year 2023/2024.

If all conditions included in the PSP 2021 are met, allotment of shares of series B shall be made free of charge three years after an agreement has been entered into and following approval by the Board of Directors. Before the number of shares to be received are finally determined, the Board of Directors shall examine whether the allotment is reasonable considering the Company's financial results and position, conditions on the stock market and other circumstances, and if not, as determined by the Board of Directors, reduce the number of shares to be allotted to the lower number of shares deemed appropriate by the Board of Directors.

The participants shall not provide any consideration for their rights under the program.

The participants shall at allotment of shares of series B receive cash compensation for any cash dividend under the three financial years 2021/2022-2023/2024.

The number of shares included in the proposal may be recalculated by the Board of Directors due to changes in the capital structure, such as a bonus issue, a consolidation or a split of shares, new issue or reduction of the share capital or similar measures.

The Board of Directors, or a committee established by the Board of Directors for this purpose, will be responsible for the detailed drafting and management of the PSP 2021, within the scope of the principal conditions and guidelines specified. The Board of Directors shall thereupon be entitled to make adjustments to meet specific rules or market conditions abroad. Hence, the Board of Directors can decide on the implementation of an alternative cash-based incentive solution for participants in countries where the allotment of Performance Shares is not appropriate, or if such solution is otherwise considered appropriate. The Board of Directors shall also be entitled to make other adjustments provided that there are substantial changes in the Group or its business environment which would signify that conditions for allocation in accordance with the PSP 2021 are no longer appropriate. Such alternative incentive solutions shall to the extent practically possible be designed to correspond to the terms of the PSP 2021.

Participation in the PSP 2021 assumes that such participation is legally possible and suitable, and that the administrative costs and financial efforts are reasonable in the opinion of the Board of Directors.

In order to reduce the economic risk due to an increase of the share price during the term of the performance shares and in order to secure the ability to deliver shares of series B, Elekta intends to acquire and transfer own shares.

Costs of Performance Share Plan 2021

Assuming maximum allotment under the PSP 2021 and a share price of SEK 114.6, a maximum of 604,097 shares of series B are required to fulfil the commitments under the program (including social security costs), corresponding to approximately 0.16 per cent of the total number of outstanding shares. The number of shares covered by existing and outstanding incentive programs amounts to 789,962 shares of series B, corresponding to approximately 0.21 per cent of the total number of outstanding shares.

Assuming maximum allotment of shares under the PSP 2021 and a share price of SEK 114.6, the costs, including social security costs and the financing cost for repurchased own shares, are estimated at approximately SEK 69,229,533.

Hedging actions

In order to secure delivery under the PSP 2021, the Board of Directors proposes under item 16 b), that no more than 1,000,000 shares of series B may be transferred to employees in the Group. Further, the Board of Directors proposes under item 17 that the Board of Directors shall be authorised to decide upon transfer of no more than 230,570 own shares of series B on Nasdaq Stockholm in order to cover, inter alia, social contribution costs under PSP 2021. Further, the Board of Directors proposes under item 18 a) that the Board of Directors shall be authorised to decide upon acquisition of own shares of series B in order, inter alia, to facilitate hedging and delivery of shares under PSP 2021. If the proposal to transfer repurchased shares to program participants would not be approved by the Meeting, the Board of Directors will consider other means to meet the delivery undertakings under the PSP 2021.

Preparation of the proposal

The proposal has been prepared by the Company's Executive Compensation & Sustainability Committee in consultation with the Board of Directors. The resolution to propose the PSP 2021 to the Meeting has been taken by the Board of Directors.

Outstanding incentive programs in Elekta

For a description of Elekta's on-going share related incentive programs reference is made to note 7 in Elekta's annual report for 2020/2021.

Majority requirement

The resolution of the Meeting in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal pursuant to this item 16 a) must be supported by shareholders representing more than half of the votes cast, or, in the event of a tied vote, through the chair exercising his casting vote.

Item 16 b) – Resolution regarding transfer of own shares in conjunction with the Performance Share Plan 2021

The Board of Directors proposes that the Meeting resolves on transfer of own shares of series B as a result of the PSP 2021 on the following terms.

i. No more than 1,000,000 shares of series B can be transferred with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights.

ii. Right to acquire shares shall be granted to such individuals within the Group covered by the terms and conditions for the PSP 2021. Further, subsidiaries within the Group shall have the right to acquire shares free of consideration and such subsidiaries shall be obligated to immediately transfer shares free of consideration to their employees covered by the terms of the PSP 2021.

iii. The employee shall have the right to receive shares in accordance with the terms of the PSP 2021 and during the period when the employee is entitled to receive shares in accordance with the terms of the PSP 2021.

iv. Employees covered by the terms of the PSP 2021 shall, subject to certain conditions, receive shares of series B free of consideration.

The reasons for deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights and the base for determination of the transfer price are as follows.

The transfer of own shares of series B forms part of the implementation of the proposed PSP 2021. The Board of Directors considers it to be an advantage for the Company and its shareholders that the employees are shareholders in the Company. The base for determination of the transfer price follows from the Board of Directors' proposal under item 16 a) above.

The resolution of the Meeting in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal pursuant to this item 16 b) is to be subject to the Meeting having resolved to pass the Board of Directors' proposal on PSP 2021.

The resolution of the Meeting in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal pursuant to this item 16 b) must be supported by shareholders representing at least nine-tenths of the votes cast and the shares represented at the Meeting.

Item 17 –Resolution regarding authorization for the Board of Directors to decide upon the transfer of own shares in conjunction with the Performance Share Plan 2019, 2020 and 2021

The Board of Directors proposes that the Meeting authorizes the Board of Directors during the period until the next Annual General Meeting to decide, on one or more occasions, on the transfer of not more than 467,559 own shares of series B on Nasdaq Stockholm, with reference to the Performance Share Plan 2019, 2020 and 2021, to cover certain expenditures, mainly social security contributions. Transfers may be executed at a price that is within the registered price interval (spread) at any given time, meaning the interval between the highest bid price and the lowest ask price at the time of the decision regarding the transfer and in accordance with the rules of Nasdaq Stockholm at any given time. The Board of Directors will be entitled to determine the other terms and conditions of the transfer which, however, shall be in accordance with the market practice.

The resolution of the Meeting in accordance with the Board's proposal pursuant to this item 17 must be supported by shareholders representing at least two-thirds of the votes cast and the shares represented at the Meeting.

Item 18 a) –Resolution regarding authorization for the Board of Directors to decide upon acquisition of own shares

The Board of Directors proposes that the Meeting authorizes the Board of Directors during the period until the next Annual General Meeting to decide, on one or more occasions, on the acquisition of a maximum number of own shares of series B so that, after the purchase, the Company holds not more than ten percent of the total number of shares in the Company. Such shares shall be purchased on Nasdaq Stockholm at a price that is within the registered price interval (spread) at any given time, meaning the interval between the highest bid price and the lowest ask price, and in other respects in accordance with the rules of Nasdaq Stockholm at any given time. The purpose of the repurchase of own shares is firstly to align the Company's capital structure to the Company's capital requirements and, where appropriate, to enable share transfers in conjunction with the financing of company acquisitions and other types of strategic investments and acquisitions. An additional objective is to facilitate hedging of costs and delivery in relation to the Performance Share Plan 2021.

The resolution of the Meeting in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal pursuant to this item 18 a) must be supported by shareholders representing at least two-thirds of the votes cast and the shares represented at the Meeting.

Item 18 b) – Resolution regarding authorization for the Board of Directors to decide upon the transfer of own shares

The Board of Directors proposes that the Meeting authorizes the Board of Directors during the period until the next Annual General Meeting to decide, on one or more occasions, on the transfer of shares of series B in the Company. The shares may only be transferred in conjunction with the financing of company acquisitions and other types of strategic investments and acquisitions, and the transfers may not exceed the maximum number of treasury shares held by the Company at any given time. Transfer of own shares of series B shall be made either on Nasdaq Stockholm or in another manner.

In conjunction with the acquisition of companies or operations, transfer of own shares of series B may be made with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights and at a price that is within the so-called spread (see above) at the time of the decision regarding the transfer and in accordance with the rules of Nasdaq Stockholm at any given time. The Board of Directors will be entitled to determine the other terms and conditions of the transfer which, however, shall be in accordance with the market practice. Payment for shares transferred in this manner may be made in cash or through a non-cash issue or offsetting of claims against the Company, or otherwise be subject to terms as set out in Chapter 2, Section 5, second paragraph, 1-3 and 5 of the Swedish Companies Act. The reason for the Board of Directors' authorization to waive the shareholders' preferential rights is, where appropriate, to be able to transfer shares in conjunction with the financing of any company acquisitions and other types of strategic investments and acquisitions in a cost-efficient manner.

The resolution of the Meeting in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal pursuant to this item 18 b) must be supported by shareholders representing at least two-thirds of the votes cast and the shares represented at the Meeting.

Item 19 – Resolution regarding a contribution in order to establish a philanthropic foundation

The Board of Directors proposes that the Meeting resolves on a contribution by the Company of up to SEK 35,000,000 as initial foundation capital for the purposes of establishing a philanthropic foundation of the Company, to be governed by the Swedish Foundation Act (1994:1220) (Sw. stiftelselagen), with the object to improve access to, and quality of, cancer care with special focus on radiotherapy.

If needed for the continuous operations of the foundation, the Board of Directors may propose that future General Meetings resolve on further contributions to the foundation. Such contributions will in each case, provided that the matter is not of minor significance in light of the Company's financial position, be subject to the approval of the shareholders on a General Meeting of the Company.

The Board of Directors is of the opinion that the proposed contribution is a gift for charitable or comparable purposes which may be deemed reasonable in light of the nature of the purpose, the Company's financial position and the circumstances in general and that the contribution is justifiable in view of the requirements posed on the size of the Company's and the Group's equity by the nature, scope and risks associated with the Company's and Group's operations as well as the consolidation needs, liquidity and position of the Company and the Group in other respects. There will be sufficient coverage for the Company's restricted equity following the contribution.

Item 20 – Proposal for resolution by the shareholder Thorwald Arvidsson

The shareholder Thorwald Arvidsson has requested that the following items shall be addressed at the Meeting:

A. that All Shares Of Both Series A And Series B Shall Be Converted Into Shares Without Serial Designation;

B. that The Second Paragraph Of Article 5 Of The Articles Of Association Shall Read As Follows: "each Share Entitles The Holder To One Vote"; And

C. that The Following Paragraphs In Article 5 Shall Be Deleted.

DOCUMENTS

Complete documents in accordance with the Swedish Companies Act (2005:551) will be available on the Company's website, www.elekta.com and at the Company at Kungstensgatan 18 in Stockholm no later than Wednesday 4 August 2021. Additionally, the share register of the Meeting is available in this manner. The Nomination Committee's proposals and reasoned statement and details of all proposed members of the Board of Directors will be available on the Company's website from the date of issue of this notice. All documents are presented by being available in this way. All documents will be sent immediately without charge to any shareholders upon request and notification of postal address.

THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTES

The total number of shares in the Company amounts to 383,568,409 shares, whereof 14,980,769 shares of series A and 368,587,640 shares of series B, representing a total of 518,395,330 votes. The shares of series A carries ten votes and the shares of series B carries one vote. The Company holds 1,485,289 shares of series B, which may not be represented at the Meeting. The information pertains to the circumstances as per the time of issuing this notice.

PROCESSING OF PERSONAL DATA

For information on how personal data is processed in relation to the Meeting, see the privacy notice available on Euroclear's website:

https://www.euroclear.com/dam/ESw/Legal/Privacy-notice-bolagsstammor-engelska.pdf

Stockholm in July 2021

Elekta AB (publ)

The Board of Directors

