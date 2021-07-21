Logo
Metro by T-Mobile is First and Only in Prepaid to Offer iPhone 12 mini on Us

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is helping people get back+to+school, and now Metro by T-Mobile is getting in on the action with iPhone 12 mini on Us — the first and only prepaid provider to offer the 5G-capable iPhone 12 mini on Us — starting July 22. And, as always, it comes with access to T-Mobile's award-winning nationwide 5G network on all plans.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210721005617/en/

nr-article-iphone-12-mini-black-metro-7-22-21.jpg

iPhone 12 mini (Photo: Business Wire)

Here’s how it works: You pick up your iPhone 12 mini with 5G from a Metro by T-Mobile store, and after three months, T-Mobile gives you a rebate making that phone yours free and clear. Simply bring in your qualifying trade in and activate your phone number on Metro’s top-of-the-line unlimited plan. It’s $60 per month or just $30 per person per month for a family of four. And that plan is absolutely STACKED — unlimited talk, text and 5G smartphone data; monthly taxes and fees included and 15GB of high-speed hotspot data … PLUS an Amazon Prime membership for #AllTheThingsRightAway.

“When we said 5G for all, we meant it. And Metro by T-Mobile is giving you the 5G access you deserve,” said Jon Freier, Executive Vice President, Consumer Group. "With 5G included at no extra cost, and now iPhone 12 mini on Us when you join the Metro by T-Mobile family, you can experience the 5G future now.”

T-Mobile’s 5G network covers 300 million people across 1.6 million square miles — nearly everyone in the country — covering nearly 2x more square miles than AT&T and 4x more than Verizon. And T-Mobile continues lighting up Ultra Capacity 5G across the country to bring super-fast 5G speeds to more places than anyone else. Ultra Capacity 5G already covers 150 million people and can deliver average download speeds of 350 Mbps with peaks up to 1 Gbps, and T-Mobile is on track to deploy it nationwide covering 200 million people by end of year.

5G can already provide broad coverage and faster speeds to help keep people connected to the people and things they love most. People with 5G are seeing improvements when doing data-heavy tasks: Ninety-two percent saw improvements with downloading videos and 84 percent say video chat was better.1

And for customers looking for an even more affordable single line option, Metro by T-Mobile has you covered. For a limited time, get Metro by T-Mobile’s lowest price for a single line of unlimited high-speed data, talk and text plus 5G access and monthly taxes and fees all included for just $40 a month. And you can put that plan on the device you use today. You’ll also have 30 days from activation to enroll+in+device+protection when you bring your own device.

Visit a Metro by T-Mobile store with your qualifying trade and valid ID to switch and get iPhone 12 mini on Us via a virtual prepaid MasterCard after three months of service. To check out Metro by T-Mobile's 5G coverage and latest offers, go here. You can also bring your own device and get any one of Metro by T-Mobile’s plans, visit here to find the plan option that works best for you.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom %40TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

If congested, the fraction of users >35GB/mo. may notice reduced speeds and Metro customers may notice reduced speeds vs. T-Mobile due to prioritization. Video streams at up to 480p. Limited time offers; subject to change. iPhone On Us: Qualifying port-in, valid ID & trade-in ($100+ value) required. Via $580 instant rebate off FRP of $729.99 and $150 rebate via virtual prepaid MasterCard. Limit 2/account. Plus tax on pre-rebate price. Must be active & in good standing to receive $150 rebate. Not valid in CT/RI/Miami-Dade. Amazon Prime: Included with select rate plans for new Prime members. Offer subject to change. $12.99/month value. Amazon terms apply. 5G: Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com. Most Reliable: According to an audit report conducted by independent third-party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience collected from September 2020 until February 2021. Full details at: www.umlaut.com%2Fen%2Fbenchmarking%2FUSA. Fastest: According to Opensignal Awards – USA%3A+5G+User+Experience+Report+July+2021​, based on independent analysis of average speeds from mobile measurements recorded during the period March 16 - June 13, 2021 © 2021 Opensignal Limited.​

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.t-mobile.com.

___________________________________
1 T-Mobile 5G Consumer Perception Tracker — June 2021

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210721005617r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210721005617/en/

