Recycled Plastic Technology in Paving Embraced by City

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Recycled Plastic Technology in Paving Embraced by City

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HIGHPOINT, N.C., July 21, 2021

HIGHPOINT, N.C., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A newly developed technology that will "pave" the way to sustainability has been adopted by Iwata City, a growing city in Japan. Kao Specialties Americas, a US subsidiary of Tokyo-based Kao Corporation, announced this year the revolutionary technology that incorporates recycled PET (polyethylene terephthalate) plastic and makes asphalt nearly 5 times more durable than traditional asphalt in the paving industry. NEWTLAC 5000 quickly grabbed the attention of city officials that have now used the new additive made from discarded PET plastic, like clear single use water bottles, to repair roads. A popular Japan-based pharmacy chain, Welcia, also used NEWTLAC 5000 to pave their parking lot. Click here to watch the process of making NEWTLAC 5000 and the Welcia paving project.

Kao_Specialties_Americas_LLC.jpg

Kao launches a revolutionary technology that incorporates recycled PET and makes asphalt nearly 5 times more durable.

A new market for recycled material

Finding a new use for PET plastic can divert millions of tons of plastic from landfills globally. For instance, a 1000 m2 surface area with NEWTLAC reuses approximately 15,000 discarded PET bottles. This unique way of thinking drives Kao's goal to support sustainable lifestyles throughout the world with "positive recycling"—creating a new market for recycled materials.

"Kao Corporation will continue to contribute to the preservation of our environment and the realization of safer, more sustainable societies by launching this technology", said Masahiro Katayose, Executive Officer, President, Chemical Business at Kao. "The challenge now is to find partners that share the same values and goals to help us spread this benefit globally, including the U.S., Europe and Asia."

Safer, more sustainable societies

In addition to utilizing recycled materials, NEWTLAC has been shown to improve the durability, oil resistance, and water resistance of the pavement, which is expected to reduce the number of repairs and the pavement life cycle cost. Studies have also shown it can reduce generation of asphalt dust, a growing environmental concern. Even driving safety is improved since road lines are more visible on the pavement because it better retains its darkness. Kao believes that spreading this forward-thinking technology globally will help any organization improve road safety, save money by avoiding re-paving, and create more sustainable societies in roadways, parking lots or any paved area.

About Kao

Kao creates high-value-added products in its chemical division, which contributes to a wide range of industries, and enriches the lives of consumers around the world through its portfolio of many leading brands, such as Attack, Bioré, Goldwell, Jergens, John Frieda, Kanebo, Laurier, Merries, andMolton Brown. Kao has 130 years of history in innovation, generating $12.9 Billion in annual sales, and employs ~33,000 people worldwide. In 2019, Kao announced The Kirei Lifestyle Plan, a vision that aims to make life beautiful by serving sustainable lifestyles all over the world.

Please visit the Kao Group website: https://www.kao.com/global/en/

Kao_Specialties_Americas_LLC.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DA46151&sd=2021-07-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/recycled-plastic-technology-in-paving-embraced-by-city-301338166.html

SOURCE Kao Specialties Americas LLC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA46151&Transmission_Id=202107210943PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA46151&DateId=20210721
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment