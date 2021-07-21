Logo
First Financial Bank Named One Of The Best Banks In Texas By Forbes

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ABILENE, Texas, July 21, 2021

ABILENE, Texas, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., has been named to Forbes' fourth annual listing of America's Best Banks in Each State – 2021. Forbes' ranking recognizes the financial institutions that best serve their customers' needs in each state. First Financial was listed as one of the Best-In-State Banks for Texas. The announcement was made by F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO of First Financial.

"It is a great honor to be named one of the Best-In-State Banks for Texas by Forbes," said Dueser. "This success is the direct result of our dedicated and professional officers, employees, and board members, putting our customers and communities first. Despite the many challenges and changes our nation has faced, we have remained Texas strong since 1890. We feel honored by this achievement and the opportunity to serve our customers with excellence each day."

The designation by Forbes' is the latest national recognition for First Financial, which was named last fall in Newsweek's inaugural posting of America's Best Banks – 2021 as the No. 1 bank in Texas. First Financial also has been listed among Bank Director's top seven financial institutions in the country each of the last 12 years in the $5 to $50 billion category.

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista, a global business data platform specializing in market and consumer data, to gauge which firms have the most satisfied customers. The partnership assessed nearly 25,000 customers in the U.S for their opinions on their current and former banking relationships. The banks and credit unions were rated on overall recommendations and satisfaction, as well as five subdimensions: trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services, and financial advice.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.
Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares is a financial holding company that through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with ten locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

favicon.png?sn=DA50469&sd=2021-07-21 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-financial-bank-named-one-of-the-best-banks-in-texas-by-forbes-301338669.html

SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA50469&Transmission_Id=202107211057PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA50469&DateId=20210721
