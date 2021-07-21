Logo
GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation Unveils New Corporate Website and Branding Campaign

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

New website goes live in tandem with a major branding campaign to be found in USA Today.

RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation (OTC PINK:GSTC) is launching its new website at www.globestarthera.com over the next 24 hours. Headquartered in Richland, Washington, GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation is a fast-growing company focused on providing medical research, development and treatments for wellness and disease. With a mission to "help people begin their journeys to health," GlobeStar Therapeutics also brings high quality supplement products to the market.

"Now that our name change is complete it's time to unveil our new website which contains everything from corporate information to a health library," said James C. Katzaroff, President and CEO, GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation. "This is simply the first step of many in our growth and expansion. GlobeStar Therapeutics is a company that understands the importance of continuing to strive to meet the challenges associated with Multiple Sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases."

The process to change the AngioSoma name to GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation began many months ago and with the new name comes a robust information resource built on our history, drug path, and more. Within the health library you will find information on Multiple Sclerosis and other disease, blogs, and a full resource framework for anyone wants to learn more about these challenging neurodegenerative diseases.

GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation.
GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation (OTC PINK:GSTC) is a healthcare company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective and high-quality healthcare solutions to the medical community. With a focus on Multiple Sclerosis and other chronic diseases, GlobeStar's team is committed to helping those suffering begin their journey back to health. More information about GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation can be found at www.globestarthera.com.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipate" or similar expressions. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof.

Media Contact:
Brooke Greenwald
Cornerstone Communications, LTD
[email protected]
240-360-0866

SOURCE: AngioSoma, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656424/GlobeStar-Therapeutics-Corporation-Unveils-New-Corporate-Website-and-Branding-Campaign

