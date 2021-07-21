HT Partners LLC Buys Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Tesla Inc

New Purchases: TSLA, NVDA,

TSLA, NVDA, Added Positions: SCHB, VEA, AAPL, GOOGL, BNDX, VWO, BSV, BLV, GOOG, V, BIV, FIVG, BRK.B, VMBS, VCSH, VTI, VXUS, NOBL,

SCHB, VEA, AAPL, GOOGL, BNDX, VWO, BSV, BLV, GOOG, V, BIV, FIVG, BRK.B, VMBS, VCSH, VTI, VXUS, NOBL, Reduced Positions: FB,

Essex, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Tesla Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HT Partners LLC. As of 2021Q2, HT Partners LLC owns 49 stocks with a total value of $325 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 1,232,484 shares, 39.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 633,671 shares, 15.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 439,457 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 259,154 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.79% iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 306,386 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%

HT Partners LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $654.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 417 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HT Partners LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $192.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HT Partners LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 50.33%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HT Partners LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 39.37%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2542.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HT Partners LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 28.41%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2641.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 452 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HT Partners LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 53.12%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $244.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.