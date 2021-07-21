1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc., Greenfield, Wisconsin Announces Second Quarter Operating Results

PR Newswire
GREENFIELD, Wis., July 21, 2021
GREENFIELD, Wis., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. Greenfield, Wisconsin (NASDAQ: BCOW) today reported a fiscal second quarter net loss of $51,000, or basic and diluted earnings per share of ($0.01), for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to net income of $194,000, or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The decrease in net income was primarily due to a $489,000 decrease in non-interest income and a $386,000 increase in non-interest expense. This was partially offset by a $347,000 increase in net interest income. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, 1895 Bancorp reported net income of $470,000, or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.10, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to net income of $481,000, or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.11 for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
Total assets increased $88.8 million, or 17.2%, to $605.6 million at June 30, 2021 from $516.8 million at December 31, 2020. Total shareholders' equity increased $292,000, or 0.5%, to $60.3 million at June 30, 2021 from $60.0 million at December 31, 2020. 1895 Bancorp's capital ratios remain in excess of those required to be considered well-capitalized under U.S. banking regulations.
Contact: Richard B. Hurd
Telephone: (414) 235-5207
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(In Thousands, except per share data)
6/30/2021
12/31/2020
Selected Financial Condition Data:
(Unaudited)
Total assets
$ 605,577
$ 516,757
Loans receivable, net
330,903
329,073
Allowance for loan losses
2,732
2,703
Cash and cash equivalents
145,817
92,526
Deposits
466,184
379,848
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance
9,167
2,737
FHLB advances
63,423
68,398
Shareholders equity
60,300
60,008
Selected Operations Data:
Three months ended
Six months ended
6/30/2021
6/30/2020
6/30/2021
6/30/2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Total interest income
$ 3,511
$ 3,586
$ 7,128
$ 7,446
Total interest expense
393
815
849
1,774
Net interest income
3,118
2,771
6,279
5,672
Provision for loan losses
-
-
-
-
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
3,118
2,771
6,279
5,672
Non-interest income
1,134
1,623
2,743
2,229
Non-interest expense
4,361
3,975
8,450
7,048
Income before income taxes
(109)
419
572
853
Income tax expense
(58)
225
102
372
Net income
$ (51)
$ 194
$ 470
$ 481
Earnings per common share
Basic
$ (0.01)
$ 0.04
$ 0.10
$ 0.11
Diluted
$ (0.01)
$ 0.04
$ 0.10
$ 0.11
