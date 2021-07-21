Marquette National Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Marquette National Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, July 21, 2021

CHICAGO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquette National Corporation (OTCQX: MNAT) today reported year-to-date net income of $9.9 million compared to a net income of $6.6 million for the first six months of 2020. Earnings per share for the first six months of 2021 were $2.24, as compared to $1.51 per share for the same period in 2020.

At June 30, 2021, total assets were $2.023 billion, an increase of $102 million, or 5%, compared to $1.921 billion at December 31, 2020. Total loans increased by $32 million, or 3%, to $1.257 billion compared to $1.225 billion at the end of 2020. Total deposits increased by $90 million, or 6%, to $1.664 billion compared to $1.574 billion at the end of 2020.

Paul M. McCarthy, Chairman & CEO, said, "a lower provision for loan losses and higher appreciation of the Company's equity portfolio in 2021 were the primary reasons for the increase in consolidated earnings for the first six months of the year."

For further information on the current financial results, see the consolidated financial statements that are available at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MNAT/disclosure.

Marquette National Corporation is a diversified financial holding company and the parent of Marquette Bank, a full-service, community bank that serves the financial needs of communities in Chicagoland. The Bank has 20 branches located in: Chicago, Bolingbrook, Bridgeview, Evergreen Park, Hickory Hills, Lemont, New Lenox, Oak Forest, Oak Lawn, Orland Park, Romeoville and Summit, Illinois.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the Company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company's management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should" or other similar expressions. A number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local and national economy; (ii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, and the response of the United States to any such threats and attacks; (iii) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company's general business, including Basel III, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and the regulations issued thereunder; (iv) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company's assets; (v) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers; (vi) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (vii) the loss of key executives or employees; (viii) changes in consumer spending; (ix) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; and (x) changes in accounting policies and practices. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

Marquette National Corporation and Subsidiaries

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)



















Balance Sheet











06/30/21


12/31/20


Percent
Change











Total assets


$2,023,646


$1,921,322


5%


Total loans, net


1,242,462


1,210,463


3%


Total deposits


1,663,850


1,573,794


6­­%


Total stockholders' equity

188,614


184,035


2%









Shares outstanding

4,402,896


4,394,574


0%


Book value per share

$42.84


$41.88


2%


Tangible book value per share

$34.81


$33.83


3%















Operating Results









Six Months Ended June 30,


Percent
Change







2021


2020



Net interest income

$26,215


$24,974


5%


Provision for loan losses

733


2,206


-67%


Realized securities gains, net

2,089


363


*


Unrealized holding gains on equity securities and ETFs

3,578


4,518


-21%


Other income

9,241


8,081


14%


Other expense

27,359


27,008


1%


Income tax expense

3,173


2,073


53%


Net income

9,858


6,649


48%









Basic earnings per share

$2.24


$1.51


48%


Weighted average shares outstanding

4,398,493


4,402,738


0%









Cash dividends declared per share

$0.54


$0.52


4%









Comprehensive income

$6,659


$10,511


-37%










* Not meaningful







For more information:
Patrick Hunt
EVP & CFO
708-364-9019
[email protected]ttebank.com

favicon.png?sn=CL49863&sd=2021-07-21 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marquette-national-corporation-reports-second-quarter-2021-results-301338150.html

SOURCE Marquette National Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL49863&Transmission_Id=202107211700PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL49863&DateId=20210721
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment