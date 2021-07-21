PHOTOS: UWM Holdings Corporation Rings NYSE Bell alongside Mortgage Brokers in Celebration of National Mortgage Brokers Day

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE%3AUWMC), the parent of United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), the #1 wholesale and purchase mortgage lender in the U.S., today rang the bell alongside mortgage brokers from across the country at the New York Stock Exchange commemorating National Mortgage Brokers Day.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210721005967/en/

UWM Holding Corporation commemorates National Mortgage Brokers Day with brokers at the New York Stock Exchange (Photo: Business Wire)

Mat Ishbia, UWM president and CEO rang the bell alongside 13 independent mortgage brokers from across the country with nearly 100 independent mortgage brokers in attendance.

Mat Ishbia, UWM’s president and CEO, stated: “It was an extremely proud moment to see this incredible group gathered in such an iconic space to celebrate not only the daily impact they make on borrowers, but all mortgage brokers across America. Today signifies another building block in our relentless efforts to educate consumers that mortgage brokers offer a faster, easier and more cost effective mortgage.”

Founded in 1986, UWM is the largest wholesale mortgage and purchase originator in the United States with more than 9,000 dedicated team members. UWM’s differentiated business model focuses exclusively on empowering independent mortgage brokers to be able to offer a best-in-class experience for borrowers through superior service and proprietary technology.

About UWM Holdings Corporation and United Wholesale Mortgage

Headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan, UWM Holdings Corporation (UWM) is the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage. UWM is the #1 wholesale lender in the nation six years in a row, providing state-of-the-art technology and unrivaled client service. UWM is known for its highly efficient, accurate and expeditious lending support, UWM underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans originated by independent mortgage brokers, correspondents, small banks and local credit unions. UWM's exceptional teamwork and laser-like focus on delivering innovative mortgage solutions are driving the company's ongoing growth and its leadership position as the foremost advocate for mortgage brokers. For more information, visit www.uwm.com or call 800-981-8898. NMLS #3038.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210721005967/en/