INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Piedmont Lithium Inc.

The law firm of Kirby+McInerney+LLP is investigating potential claims against Piedmont Lithium Inc. (“Piedmont” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PLL). The investigation concerns whether Piedmont has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On July 20, 2021, Reuters reported that Piedmont “has not applied for a state mining permit or a necessary zoning variance in Gaston County, just west of Charlotte, despite telling investors since 2018 that it was on the verge of doing so.” According to the article, a majority of the board of commissioners said, “they may block or delay the project because Piedmont has not told them what levels of dust, noise and vibrations will occur, nor how water and air quality would be affected.” On this news, the Company’s stock price declined by $12.56 per share, or approximately 20%, from $63.08 per share to close at $50.52 per share on July 20, 2021.

