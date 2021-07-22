Logo
Panview Asian Equity Master Fund Buys Zhihu Inc, Western Digital Corp, 360 DigiTech Inc, Sells TAL Education Group, Sea, NVIDIA Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Panview Asian Equity Master Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Zhihu Inc, Western Digital Corp, 360 DigiTech Inc, DouYu International Holdings, Noah Holdings, sells TAL Education Group, Sea, NVIDIA Corp, Qorvo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund. As of 2021Q2, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund owns 11 stocks with a total value of $122 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/panview+asian+equity+master+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund
  1. Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 182,897 shares, 19.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.96%
  2. ACM Research Inc (ACMR) - 151,650 shares, 12.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.18%
  3. Zhihu Inc (ZH) - 1,092,705 shares, 12.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 65,356 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.46%
  5. Cree Inc (CREE) - 126,866 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.73%
New Purchase: Zhihu Inc (ZH)

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund initiated holding in Zhihu Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.72 and $13.56, with an estimated average price of $9.5. The stock is now traded at around $11.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.13%. The holding were 1,092,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.38 and $77.17, with an estimated average price of $71.53. The stock is now traded at around $64.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.45%. The holding were 145,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: 360 DigiTech Inc (QFIN)

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund initiated holding in 360 DigiTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.83 and $44.05, with an estimated average price of $30.29. The stock is now traded at around $29.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.05%. The holding were 235,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DouYu International Holdings Ltd (DOYU)

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund initiated holding in DouYu International Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.84 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $8.65. The stock is now traded at around $4.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.85%. The holding were 866,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Noah Holdings Ltd (NOAH)

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund initiated holding in Noah Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $40.86 and $49.58, with an estimated average price of $44.21. The stock is now traded at around $43.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 77,624 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92.



Here is the complete portfolio of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund. Also check out:

1. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Panview Asian Equity Master Fund keeps buying
insider