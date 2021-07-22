Panview Asian Equity Master Fund Buys Zhihu Inc, Western Digital Corp, 360 DigiTech Inc, Sells TAL Education Group, Sea, NVIDIA Corp

New Purchases: ZH, WDC, QFIN, DOYU, NOAH,

ZH, WDC, QFIN, DOYU, NOAH, Added Positions: ACMR, CREE,

ACMR, CREE, Reduced Positions: SE, PDD, NVDA, QRVO,

SE, PDD, NVDA, QRVO, Sold Out: TAL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Zhihu Inc, Western Digital Corp, 360 DigiTech Inc, DouYu International Holdings, Noah Holdings, sells TAL Education Group, Sea, NVIDIA Corp, Qorvo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund. As of 2021Q2, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund owns 11 stocks with a total value of $122 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 182,897 shares, 19.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.96% ACM Research Inc (ACMR) - 151,650 shares, 12.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.18% Zhihu Inc (ZH) - 1,092,705 shares, 12.13% of the total portfolio. New Position NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 65,356 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.46% Cree Inc (CREE) - 126,866 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.73%

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund initiated holding in Zhihu Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.72 and $13.56, with an estimated average price of $9.5. The stock is now traded at around $11.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.13%. The holding were 1,092,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.38 and $77.17, with an estimated average price of $71.53. The stock is now traded at around $64.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.45%. The holding were 145,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund initiated holding in 360 DigiTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.83 and $44.05, with an estimated average price of $30.29. The stock is now traded at around $29.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.05%. The holding were 235,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund initiated holding in DouYu International Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.84 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $8.65. The stock is now traded at around $4.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.85%. The holding were 866,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund initiated holding in Noah Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $40.86 and $49.58, with an estimated average price of $44.21. The stock is now traded at around $43.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 77,624 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92.