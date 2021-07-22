Logo
Alpha Esports Renews and Expands Partnership with Pro Esports Team Oxygen Esports for User and Talent Acquisition

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Alpha will leverage Oxygen's pro and amateur esports players for user growth on its online platform, GamerzArena

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE:ALPA)(FSE:5NP)(OTC PINK:APETF), ("Alpha" or the "Company") is proud to announce it has renewed and expanded its partnership agreement with Oxygen Esports (OXG), a premier New England esports organization.

OXG competes across some of the most-watched titles in esports, including: Fortnite, Hearthstone, Valorant, Rainbow Six: Siege, Rocket League, and others. OXG's data-driven approach to talent acquisition and selective fan engagement strategies has catapulted the recently formed team into the forefront of esports most formidable titles and competitions.

Over the past year, OXG has utilized Alpha's online esports platform, GamerzArena, to assist in player development and training for OXG's pro and amateur esports athletes. The companies have, together, also successfully hosted many different online tournaments and contests, driving traffic and engagement to the platform.

As part of the partnership renewal, OXG will assist in growing the Company's subscription service, GamerzArena+ through different marketing initiatives, where both companies will particiapate in a revenue share agreement. The increased scope in partnership will not only leverage the various platforms and assets that fall under the Alpha Tech portfolio, but will also look to more directly integrate and elevate Alpha's presence into the general esports industry through innovative and unique original content programming created by the two organizations.

"We are very proud to re-up our partnership with Oxygen Esports," said interim CEO, Matthew Schmidt. "Through the first year of our partnership, we helped OXG acquire new talent for their pro teams by hosting tournaments and contests on GamerzArena and based off of the success of those events , we will take the next step by leveraging their resources in amateur and casual gaming to drive traffic and user growth to GamerzArena."

"We are very excited to renew our partnership with Alpha Esports" says Adam Morrison, Co-Founder of Oxygen Esports. "Bringing on Alpha last year as a partner marked a milestone moment for OXG and the renewal and expansion of our partnership demonstrates how our work together has driven significant value for both parties. While we cannot disclose the annual road map yet, our fans can expect greater volumes of bespoke content and exclusive tournaments over the course of the next year."

About Alpha Esports Tech Inc.

Alpha Esports Tech Inc. is a technology company that focuses on emerging industries in esports, mobile gaming, ecommerce and other high growth opportunities. Through a strong portfolio of technology assets and products such as GamerzArena, Alpha Esports Tech brings a unique mass-appeal focus to modern gaming platforms. Learn more at: www.alphatech.inc

About Oxygen Esports

Oxygen Esports ("OXG"), New England's premier multi-title esports organization, competes in some of the most-watched titles in esports. Established in Boston in 2020, OXG is breathing new life into the team landscape with a data driven approach to talent acquisition and fanbase engagement. OXG's mission is not just to win esports' biggest championships, but to build a sustainable esports ecosystem for gamers of every skill level.

Contact:

Investor Relations: [email protected] - 604 359 1256
Media and Public Relations: - [email protected]

On Behalf of The Board of Directors
Jonathan Anastas
Chairman and Director

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, products and future of the Company's business. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release

SOURCE: Alpha Esports Tech Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656560/Alpha-Esports-Renews-and-Expands-Partnership-with-Pro-Esports-Team-Oxygen-Esports-for-User-and-Talent-Acquisition

img.ashx?id=656560

