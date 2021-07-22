Asset Management Advisors, LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Liberty Global PLC, Wells Fargo

For the details of Asset Management Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/asset+management+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Asset Management Advisors, LLC
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 131,298 shares, 27.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 89,315 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
- Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 184,816 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.05%
- Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 350,573 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
- Lennar Corp (LEN) - 90,848 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
Asset Management Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $214.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.91%. The holding were 35,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Asset Management Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 66.05%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 184,816 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Asset Management Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.Sold Out: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK)
Asset Management Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Liberty Global PLC. The sale prices were between $25.07 and $28.33, with an estimated average price of $26.92.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Asset Management Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.
Here is the complete portfolio of Asset Management Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Asset Management Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Asset Management Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Asset Management Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Asset Management Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment