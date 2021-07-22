Asset Management Advisors, LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Liberty Global PLC, Wells Fargo

New Purchases: BABA,

BABA, Added Positions: VZ, VEA,

VZ, VEA, Reduced Positions: BK, VWO,

BK, VWO, Sold Out: T, LBTYK, WFC,

Oklahoma City, OK, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Verizon Communications Inc, sells AT&T Inc, Liberty Global PLC, Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asset Management Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Asset Management Advisors, LLC owns 15 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 131,298 shares, 27.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 89,315 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 184,816 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.05% Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 350,573 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48% Lennar Corp (LEN) - 90,848 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%

Asset Management Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $214.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.91%. The holding were 35,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asset Management Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 66.05%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 184,816 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asset Management Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

Asset Management Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Liberty Global PLC. The sale prices were between $25.07 and $28.33, with an estimated average price of $26.92.

Asset Management Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.