MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Appoints Rafael E. DeLeon to Board of Directors

FAIRFAX, Va., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB), parent company of MainStreet Bank, announces the appointment of a veteran banking supervisor, Rafael E. DeLeon, as a director of the company and the bank.

Rafael E. DeLeon is currently a senior vice president of industry engagement for Ncontracts. Mr. DeLeon is a vibrant spokesperson with a wealth of knowledge on regulatory compliance and risk management for financial institutions. He joined Ncontracts in June 2021.

Mr. DeLeon recently retired from a successful three-decade career with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), having most recently served as the director for banking relations. Mr. DeLeon directed the agency's outreach to commercial banks and was its representative to industry trade associations. Serving in this role since April 2018, Mr. DeLeon led and instructed the OCC's workshops for community bank directors and represented the agency to the financial services industry at events around the country.

Mr. DeLeon joined the OCC in 1989 as an assistant national bank examiner in the Austin, Texas, office and was commissioned as a national bank examiner in January 1995. In addition, he has served as a consumer compliance specialist, a field office analyst, and a safety and soundness field examiner. Mr. DeLeon has worked as the examiner-in-charge for community bank examinations and regularly assisted in midsize and large bank examinations. He also served as the executive assistant to the OCC's executive officer for leadership, learning, and workplace fairness.

Mr. DeLeon earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in business education from St. Mary's University in San Antonio, Texas. He resides in Washington, D.C.

"We are thrilled that Mr. DeLeon is joining the board," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "I've known Rafael for many years, and he brings a wealth of industry knowledge, strategic vision, and strong ethics and corporate governance to complement our already strong board as we strive to meet our community's banking needs."

"I'm happy to be joining MainStreet Bank and see it as a capstone in my career," said Mr. DeLeon. "Throughout my career, community banking has been my focus. I believe that community banks are the bedrock of local and regional economies. I started my career in high school, working in a small community bank where my father worked, and I continued working with community banks in a number of cities across the country during my years of public service with the OCC. I look forward to joining with this incredible team as we work to transform the traditional community banking model to support the needs of MainStreet's existing and prospective customers."

