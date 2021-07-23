American Asset Management Inc. Buys NVIDIA Corp

New Purchases: NVDA,

NVDA, Added Positions: TLT, GLD, SPY, SHV,

Boca Raton, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Asset Management Inc.. As of 2021Q2, American Asset Management Inc. owns 9 stocks with a total value of $128 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 95,720 shares, 32.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.68% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 190,352 shares, 24.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.91% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 216,477 shares, 24.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.01% iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 188,998 shares, 16.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.39% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 9,551 shares, 1.02% of the total portfolio.

American Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $194.981000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.