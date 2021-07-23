American Asset Management Inc. Buys NVIDIA Corp

Boca Raton, FL, based Investment company American Asset Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Asset Management Inc.. As of 2021Q2, American Asset Management Inc. owns 9 stocks with a total value of $128 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of American Asset Management Inc.. Also check out:
1. American Asset Management Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. American Asset Management Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. American Asset Management Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that American Asset Management Inc. keeps buying
These are the top 5 holdings of American Asset Management Inc.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 95,720 shares, 32.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.68%
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 190,352 shares, 24.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.91%
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 216,477 shares, 24.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.01%
- iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 188,998 shares, 16.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.39%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 9,551 shares, 1.02% of the total portfolio.
American Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $194.981000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.
