Bluescape Energy Partners LLC Buys Riley Exploration Permian Inc, Evergy Inc, Sells Riley Exploration Permian Inc, TransAlta Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Riley Exploration Permian Inc, Evergy Inc, sells Riley Exploration Permian Inc, TransAlta Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bluescape Energy Partners LLC. As of 2021Q2, Bluescape Energy Partners LLC owns 5 stocks with a total value of $820 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

NRG Energy Inc (NRG) - 9,007,214 shares, 44.26% of the total portfolio. Riley Exploration Permian Inc (REPX) - 5,221,767 shares, 18.45% of the total portfolio. New Position Evergy Inc (EVRG) - 2,269,447 shares, 16.72% of the total portfolio. New Position CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) - 5,555,230 shares, 16.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.95% TransAlta Corp (TAC) - 3,259,094 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.1%

Bluescape Energy Partners LLC initiated holding in Riley Exploration Permian Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.56 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $20.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.45%. The holding were 5,221,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bluescape Energy Partners LLC initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.53 and $64.81, with an estimated average price of $62.47. The stock is now traded at around $65.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.72%. The holding were 2,269,447 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bluescape Energy Partners LLC sold out a holding in Riley Exploration Permian Inc. The sale prices were between $19.3 and $43.8, with an estimated average price of $28.93.