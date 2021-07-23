Bluescape Energy Partners LLC Buys Riley Exploration Permian Inc, Evergy Inc, Sells Riley Exploration Permian Inc, TransAlta Corp

For the details of Bluescape Energy Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bluescape+energy+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Bluescape Energy Partners LLC
- NRG Energy Inc (NRG) - 9,007,214 shares, 44.26% of the total portfolio.
- Riley Exploration Permian Inc (REPX) - 5,221,767 shares, 18.45% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Evergy Inc (EVRG) - 2,269,447 shares, 16.72% of the total portfolio. New Position
- CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) - 5,555,230 shares, 16.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.95%
- TransAlta Corp (TAC) - 3,259,094 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.1%
Bluescape Energy Partners LLC initiated holding in Riley Exploration Permian Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.56 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $20.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.45%. The holding were 5,221,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Evergy Inc (EVRG)
Bluescape Energy Partners LLC initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.53 and $64.81, with an estimated average price of $62.47. The stock is now traded at around $65.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.72%. The holding were 2,269,447 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Riley Exploration Permian Inc (T7U)
Bluescape Energy Partners LLC sold out a holding in Riley Exploration Permian Inc. The sale prices were between $19.3 and $43.8, with an estimated average price of $28.93.
