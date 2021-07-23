Logo
Signify Wealth Buys SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Sells ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Signify Wealth (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, sells ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund, PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Signify Wealth. As of 2021Q2, Signify Wealth owns 14 stocks with a total value of $122 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Signify Wealth's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/signify+wealth/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Signify Wealth
  1. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 791,582 shares, 21.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.47%
  2. PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange- (MUNI) - 425,863 shares, 19.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.89%
  3. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) - 343,333 shares, 18.46% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON) - 312,552 shares, 10.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr (SMMU) - 168,331 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.66%
New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Signify Wealth initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $61.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.46%. The holding were 343,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON)

Signify Wealth initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $40.18 and $43.52, with an estimated average price of $42.11. The stock is now traded at around $41.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.76%. The holding were 312,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)

Signify Wealth initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.43 and $89.53, with an estimated average price of $84.8. The stock is now traded at around $80.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.47%. The holding were 92,059 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)

Signify Wealth initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $101.85, with an estimated average price of $101.73. The stock is now traded at around $101.769900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)

Signify Wealth added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 65.18%. The purchase prices were between $108.52 and $110.72, with an estimated average price of $109.81. The stock is now traded at around $111.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 51,862 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)

Signify Wealth sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $123.49 and $160.08, with an estimated average price of $143.48.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund (EEMA)

Signify Wealth sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund. The sale prices were between $87 and $93.82, with an estimated average price of $91.21.

Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES)

Signify Wealth sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund. The sale prices were between $46.6 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of Signify Wealth.

