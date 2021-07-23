Signify Wealth Buys SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Sells ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

- New Purchases: KRE, DON, SLYV, LDUR,
- Added Positions: BOND,
- Reduced Positions: CORP, MUNI, ANGL, HYS, SMMU, TSLA,
- Sold Out: ARKW, EEMA, EES,
These are the top 5 holdings of Signify Wealth
- VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 791,582 shares, 21.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.47%
- PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange- (MUNI) - 425,863 shares, 19.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.89%
- SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) - 343,333 shares, 18.46% of the total portfolio. New Position
- WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON) - 312,552 shares, 10.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
- PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr (SMMU) - 168,331 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.66%
Signify Wealth initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $61.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.46%. The holding were 343,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON)
Signify Wealth initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $40.18 and $43.52, with an estimated average price of $42.11. The stock is now traded at around $41.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.76%. The holding were 312,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)
Signify Wealth initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.43 and $89.53, with an estimated average price of $84.8. The stock is now traded at around $80.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.47%. The holding were 92,059 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)
Signify Wealth initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $101.85, with an estimated average price of $101.73. The stock is now traded at around $101.769900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)
Signify Wealth added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 65.18%. The purchase prices were between $108.52 and $110.72, with an estimated average price of $109.81. The stock is now traded at around $111.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 51,862 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)
Signify Wealth sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $123.49 and $160.08, with an estimated average price of $143.48.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund (EEMA)
Signify Wealth sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund. The sale prices were between $87 and $93.82, with an estimated average price of $91.21.Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES)
Signify Wealth sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund. The sale prices were between $46.6 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.91.
