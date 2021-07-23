Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC Buys Target Corp, American Express Co, Visa Inc, Sells The Estee Lauder Inc

New Purchases: TGT, AXP, V,

TGT, AXP, V, Reduced Positions: EL, SBUX, TMO, EXPD,

Ann Arbor, MI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Target Corp, American Express Co, Visa Inc, sells The Estee Lauder Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC owns 74 stocks with a total value of $229 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/long+road+investment+counsel%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 26,225 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% Stryker Corp (SYK) - 48,570 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 56,234 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. CarMax Inc (KMX) - 85,900 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) - 34,600 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.65%

Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $261.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $249.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $173.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.