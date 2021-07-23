Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC Buys Target Corp, American Express Co, Visa Inc, Sells The Estee Lauder Inc

For the details of Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/long+road+investment+counsel%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC
- O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 26,225 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
- Stryker Corp (SYK) - 48,570 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio.
- Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 56,234 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio.
- CarMax Inc (KMX) - 85,900 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio.
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) - 34,600 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.65%
Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $261.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)
Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $249.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 925 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)
Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $173.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.
